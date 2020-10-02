Columbia sees a new type of litter — masks

The pandemic has altered the face of litter in Columbia, with limp, discarded face masks joining beer cans, plastic bags and burger containers on streets and sidewalks.
As COVID-19 continues to affect daily life, the question of how discarded masks affect the environment and public health grows each day, according to research from The Conversation.
It’s not yet a big enough issue to be noticed on the campus grounds, said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
“We’ve not had any reports of problems with discarded masks, and the individuals who pick up or handle trash have access to the appropriate protective equipment,” Basi said.
MU students have noticed masks left on the ground, typically around areas near the residence halls where there is a lot of foot traffic.
While she has seen discarded masks, it’s “not excessive,” MU freshman Chante Graham said.
“I haven’t noticed a ton of masks on the ground,” Graham said. “Maybe like four to five (masks) my whole time being here.”
MU health experts say the masks “do not present any health threat.” This jibes with information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
As long as there is no physical contact with the mask, there is no reason to worry about contracting COVID-19, said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Picking it up could be precarious, however.
“If you just walk by the mask, even contaminated with virus, there is no health risk,” Cox said. “There is potential risk if you pick up that mask and it’s contaminated with the virus.”
The District’s cleaning crew collects about 10 masks a day from the downtown area, said Operations Manager Bill York. He said it’s not a safety hazard for the staff because they wear personal protective equipment and use disposable, no-contact gear to pick up trash and litter regardless.
Steve Hunt, Solid Waste Utility manager, said no health or safety issues have been encountered so far when cleaning up mask litter from around Columbia.
“I have not been made aware of any issues when it comes to the volume of trash that’s been generated because of the disposal of the masks,” Hunt said.
He noted that people have called the city to ask if masks of any kind are recyclable. He said they are not.
“We do not recycle fabric, clothes or textile-type stuff,” Hunt said. “If people have masks, ... they’re not recyclable.
“When folks are through with them, your only option is to dispose of them in Columbia. Put them in the trash.”