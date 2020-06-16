Seniors and their families in Columbia Public Schools have been awaiting the fate of their graduation ceremonies. After receiving a plan for in-person ceremonies from the district Monday, some people were angry, others understanding.
Although Gov. Mike Parson reopened the state Tuesday, Boone County maintains a local health order, which means some COVID-19 restrictions will remain in effect this summer. Some of these — social distancing and limits on crowd size — are reflected in the plan, which is at the root of parent and student frustrations.
Danielle Wiedmier, a parent whose son just finished his senior year at Battle High School, said the limit on number of guests is disappointing.
“We are a family of six, so this means that one of my child’s brother or sisters will not be able to attend graduation,” Wiedmier said. “I don’t know how to tell my kids that. It is just utterly frustrating.”
Rock Bridge High School graduating senior Paige Hensley said she felt let down by the plan. “It just seems like a big ‘Let’s just get this over with’ solution, and they are taking the easy way out,” Hensley said.
To comply with COVID-19 regulations, the graduates will be split into smaller groups for multiple ceremonies. Hensley said that for her, this aspect is the most upsetting.
“I would like to see a full-class graduation. At Rock Bridge, we didn’t even get a full-class picture,” Hensley said. “I just think it would be nice to see everyone together as a whole one last time.”
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said that although conditions for the in-person ceremony aren’t ideal, they are needed.
“We absolutely recognize that what is happening next month is not a traditional, large-mass gathering ceremony like what everyone is used to and what ultimately we all desired to have,” Baumstark said. “But our obligation as a school district is to follow what the local health order says, and at the time that we hold our graduations next month, those mass gatherings are limited to 250 people.”
Some parents hoped the district would appeal for a waiver. Section 1.17 of Boone County Order No. 2020-06C, which lists the rules and regulations regarding gatherings, states: “Businesses, entities, large venues or public gatherings with unique circumstances may seek waiver or approval for specific plans.”
The section has prompted parents such as Angela Lechtenberg, mom of a Rock Bridge graduating senior, to ask why the district has not sought a waiver for a larger in-person graduation.
“I don’t think that the school district even considered asking for a waiver from the health department,” Lechtenberg said. “We just don’t feel like we are getting all of the information. It is very frustrating.”
Baumstark’s response focused on the numbers.
“As we anticipate the next phase of the health order, mass gatherings are expected to be at 250,” she wrote in an email. “Asking for a waiver would require us to increase from 250 to 350 or 500 just for graduates, depending on the school. Then, add multiples of that number by two or four to allow for even a limited number of guests. Asking for a waiver of 1,200 or more people for each ceremony when the guideline says 250 is not a good faith effort, it is asking for the recommendations to be ignored.”
For some district students, Monday’s news about an in-person ceremony was exciting.
“Well, I am just happy we are getting one,” said Zoe Potter, a Hickman High School graduating senior. “I was shocked to even be having one this year.”
Anna Bess, a Rock Bridge graduating senior, acknowledged this is still an unprecedented time.
“I am honestly shocked we are even having one (a graduation). But, I mean, I am glad we are, even if it is just you and two close relatives,” Bess said. “We do have a pandemic going on, and the fact that they are still trying to have it for us and trying to do it safely, which is my top concern, let’s have at it. A normal graduation is just not safe right now.”