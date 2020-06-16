More Information

Below is the district's tentative plan

Date of in-person graduation ceremonies

Rock Bridge High School, July 30 (with July 31 for additional ceremonies if necessary based on student participation)

Douglass High School, July 31

Hickman High School, Aug. 1

Battle High School, Aug. 2

Times and locations

Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Douglass' ceremony will be at 10 a.m.

The ceremonies are expected to last about an hour and will take place in the gym or performing arts center. Each school will communicate the exact location. Douglass' ceremony will take place at Hickman.

The time between ceremonies will allow for graduates to take photos with their families outside the school and for the venue to be cleaned before the next ceremony.

Graduates and guests

Graduates will receive two tickets for guests to attend inside the ceremony venue and two tickets for guests to watch a live-feed in a separate overflow area at the school.

Due to mass gathering size restrictions, no guests will be allowed without tickets. The ceremonies will be viewable on CPS-TV and will be recorded for later viewing.