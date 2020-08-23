The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) met with leaders of Columbia Public Schools on Friday to recommend changes in planned guidelines for the school year.
One recommendation from the teachers' group is changing the benchmark for hybrid and full online learning. The district is using a model based on Minnesota schools, requiring hybrid learning if COVID-19 cases are between 10 and 49 cases per 10,000 people for a two-week period. Fifty or more cases would shift the district to all online. CMNEA wants the district to lower that number to 30 cases.
This comes after new research that suggests elementary-age students and secondary-age students are equally susceptible to the virus and should have the same guidelines.
CMNEA met with Superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Friday morning. On Monday, the district plans to let families know how the school year will start.
The teacher's union is also asking the district to communicate with everyone beforehand in the event it adopts any of the recommendations. Making a change would require board action, and the board next meets Sept. 14.
Classes are set to begin Sept. 8. They were pushed back two weeks to observe how cases from returning college students would affect the overall case number in the city.
The district has been posting the new number of cases each day on its website.