Columbia's COVID-19 mobile testing operation is expanding after launching in early May. Five additional sites are scheduled to open between May 15 and May 27.
The testing sites are a collaboration between Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Truman Veterans’ Hospital, MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center.
"Adequate testing for COVID-19 is imperative to be able to recognize and contain this disease in our community," said Ashley Millham, medical director at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
As of May 13, 161 people have been tested at the mobile testing sites in Boone County, which began testing May 4.
Individuals with any symptom(s) of acute respiratory infection are able to be tested at a mobile site. These symptoms include fever, new cough, new shortness of breath, new muscle aches, chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
No doctor’s order or other criteria is needed to be tested at these events. Patients are not charged for these tests.
The expanding testing schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 15: Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 18: Bear Creek Family Neighborhood, outside of the manager’s office, 1109B Elleta Blvd.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20: Oak Towers, 400 N. Garth Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 22: St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27: Refugee and Immigration Services, 916 Bernadette Drive.