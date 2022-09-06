Columbia Public Health and Human Services received 900 doses of a newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster and will offer it through three free clinics throughout September.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized “a new bivalent formulation booster dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.

