Columbia Public Health and Human Services received 900 doses of a newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster and will offer it through three free clinics throughout September.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized “a new bivalent formulation booster dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the City of Columbia.
The vaccines “contain two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of COVID-19 virus,” according to the news release. One of the component strains is the omicron strain, which enables the booster to protect against the omicron variant.
“The bivalent COVID vaccine is basically an updated booster dose,” Health Department Nursing Supervisor Trina Teacutter said. “It has two different strains of the virus in it, so it’s protecting against the original strain and the omicron strain that has been circulating more in recent months in the community. It’s very similar to the previous vaccines that have been available.”
The new vaccines, available from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, are recommended as a single booster dose to be taken at least two months after a primary or booster vaccination, according to the release.
The booster is meant for all individuals who are eligible, which includes people above the ages of 12 and 18, depending on the vaccine brand, Teacutter said. Moderna’s bivalent dose will be available to adults 18 and older, while Pfizer-BioNTech’s dose will be available to people aged 12 and older.
“The booster is really recommended for everyone because it does protect against a broader range of the virus as we’re heading into the fall months, where we may see a surge of COVID-19 cases,” Teacutter said.
The new booster is particularly important for those who are older, have immune system problems or underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19, Teacutter said.
The city received 800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster and 100 doses of the Moderna booster but is able to request more in the future, Teacutter said.
The Health Department will host three vaccine booster clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at 1005 W. Worley St. Residents can attend a vaccine clinic by appointment only, which can be made on the City of Columbia website or by calling 573-874-7356.
Other variations of COVID-19 vaccines will not be available through these clinics, but residents may visit como.gov/covidvaccine to view more local vaccine providers.