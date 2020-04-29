Helping homeless people, small businesses and low- to moderate-income households struggling to make rent or mortgage payments should be Columbia’s priorities when it comes to spending nearly $600,000 in new federal aid, residents said in a survey and in a series of public input sessions held last week.
Residents also expressed concern for getting minority-owned businesses access to resources and information that the Housing Programs Division is providing to the community.
The division held five public input sessions April 21 and 22 to help decide how to use $573,473 in new Community Development Block Grant money that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide in the coming weeks. The money is designed to help the city respond to the needs of residents and business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole said he thinks there also is an underlying concern for how the virus will affect people’s mental health. Residents also wondered how the city might be able to help residents get up-to-date information about COVID-19 and provide internet access to school children.
Some of those who participated in the videoconference input sessions worried about essential workers’ ability to find child care. Others feared the pandemic is highlighting and worsening existing inequities in the city.
The input sessions were held in conjunction with an online survey to gauge how the money should be used, according to previous Missourian reporting. Survey participants had the option of ranking four different prompts based on what they thought was most important to address during COVID-19.
The survey data concluded that nearly 60% of respondents said the most important need is financial support for the workforce and for low- to moderate-income households in the form of rental, mortgage and/or loan assistance.
Loans and financial assistance to help small businesses retain and create jobs were ranked most important by about 40% of the votes.
About 39% said addressing the immediate health crisis is the highest priority, while boosting the operational capacity of local nonprofits to meet increased demand was deemed important by about 28% of respondents.
Cole said the survey had 224 respondents.
“The survey had a really good distribution of demographics” in comparison to other surveys the Housing Programs Division has conducted, Cole said. The data showed that 17.1% of participants identified as black, 1.4% identified as Asian and another 5% identified as another ethnicity.
The input sessions, conducted on Zoom, were open to any interested member of the public but were capped at 10 participants each.
Each session posed three discussion questions:
- What were the groups’ hopes and fears for Columbia during COVID-19?
- What life struggles for low- to moderate-income families should city leaders be focusing on?
- What each group member hoped for the future of Columbia as the city gets through COVID-19?
Cole said he and his staff have reviewed meeting minutes from the sessions to help determine what directions funding will go.
Cole said he also will present a proposed amendment to the 2020 Housing Programs Division’s budget for how the city should spend existing CDBG and HOME money at the Columbia City Council’s regular meeting on Monday.
The amendment will include moving some unallocated money toward rental assistance and reallocating money from its home rehabilitation assistance program to a small business loan program.
The Housing Programs Division has already established a $90,000 fund for microenterprise loans to small businesses with five or fewer employees that are either owned by low- to moderate-income residents or whose workforce is primary low- to moderate-income. That money ran out quickly, however.
Cole hopes to have the final recommendations for how to best use the CDBG money by the June 1 council meeting.