A modification to the city’s health order that relaxes COVID-19 restrictions received mixed reactions from residents and excitement from business owners.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services modified the city’s health order Monday. These changes will take effect Thursday at noon.
One of the major changes allows bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to return to normal operating hours, after only being allowed to stay open until midnight previously.
Matt Jenne, owner of Addison’s and Sophia’s restaurants, said he thinks this is the right move made at the right time.
“I think it’s the appropriate thing to do,” Jenne said. “Everyone’s goal is that we get to return to normal and this is a step in that direction.”
For Jenne, this poses two benefits: His staff is excited for the additional hours to make money to pay their bills, and the additional hours allow people to spread out more instead of all coming at once.
This allows restaurants “to spread out our customer base” and means “more people can come and enjoy a meal,” Jenne said.
The health department took several factors into account before deciding on this most recent update. It looked at the declining rate of daily active cases, the five-day trend and overall trend of active cases, hospital capacity, the rising number of vaccinated citizens and the ability of the health department to keep up with contract tracing, said Sara Humm, the health department spokesperson.
With the increasingly warm weather and the promise of spring sports just around the corner, the health department felt it was time to lift some restrictions.
Last week, it made a small change to the order in allowing bars and restaurants to stay open until midnight.
“That was dipping a toe into the water, if you will,” Humm said.
When Columbia continued to see a downward trend in daily active cases, it released the latest modification to the order.
“This shows that the health department cares about business; it’s a testament to our health department that they could see that the numbers were decreasing and it was time to open,” Jenne said.
Nathan Butler, a Columbia resident for 11 years, had a mild case of COVID-19 around Christmas. He said he thinks this is the right time for the changes, saying “it is not the time for a bait and switch from the local government.”
“We have been told to trust the science, life would go back to normal when case numbers started dropping,” he said in a Facebook message. “Now, cases are plummeting… changing the benchmarks now would be disingenuous, to say the least.”
However, not everyone agrees.
Maren Bell Jones, a Columbia citizen for 20 years, said her issue with lifting restrictions is the lack of vaccinations in Missouri.
Since rollout has been “far from perfect” thus far, she said, Jones isn’t optimistic about how quickly food service workers and others in the Tier 3 group will be vaccinated once it’s available to them in a few weeks.
She said she doesn’t think it’s fair to ask workers to expose themselves to a larger pool of people without giving them the opportunity to be vaccinated. As a house-call veterinarian, Jones said she conducts her appointments “masked and 100% outdoors” and will continue to do so until both her and her clients are fully vaccinated.
“Going to a bar or a buffet is just not worth dying for, when there were just as many reasonable options,” Jones said in a Facebook message.
The health department recognizes it can’t please every citizen, Humm said.
“Everybody has a different comfort level,” she said. “That’s okay; people can make their own decisions on how they want to move forward.”
Other changes in the order include increasing the cap on large gatherings from 20 to 50 people and allowing large events at businesses or public institutions to operate at 50% capacity or with 200 people. Entertainment facilities can also allow 200 people.
Bar and buffet service will return under the new ordinance as well, after being banned previously.
The order also separated indoor and outdoor sports, allowing more spectators outside for the spring season.
The order is set to expire March 24, one week after vaccines become available to citizens in the Tier 3 group. At that time, the order is subject to change based on how the next few weeks go, Humm said.
Humm also said the health department wants to remind citizens that social distancing and the mask ordinance are still in effect.
“It feels like there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “But we don’t want to let our guard down now.”