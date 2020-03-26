Traci Kaufmann doesn't really sew outside of hemming her own pants. She prefers to knit or crochet.
But when she realized there was a shortage of masks in a time when medical professionals need them most — in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — she began sewing.
The homemade masks will not provide the protection of N95 respirator masks, the tight-fitting personal protection device that filters out at least 95% of airborne particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Mike Parson ordered $18 million worth of personal protective equipment, including 4.2 million N95 respirator masks and 95,000 surgical masks, Tuesday. They are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.
The handmade masks that Kaufmann and others locally and nationwide are creating should be used only when there are no other options, according to the CDC. However, both Kaufmann and Beth Greimann, who is heading a mask-making effort at Appletree Quilting Center, said homemade masks are better than nothing, should the need arise.
"Part of the reason (some places) said, 'Oh, I guess we can take these,' is the CDC said, as a last resort, put a bandana or a handkerchief over your face," Greimann said. "Well, that's not very secure, so these cloth masks are at least a little bit better than that."
One way homemade masks can be used is by putting them over CDC-quality surgical masks, the next-best option to N95 respirators, so that the mask underneath can be used longer, since the cloth masks can be washed and replaced.
Greimann said she has been working with Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care, and city and county officials to ensure the masks Appletree Quilting Center donates can be put to use if needed, even as a last resort.
Boone Hospital Center representative Madison Loethen said the hospital is currently storing all donated handmade masks in case they run out of other options.
MU Health Care is working to create its own mask-making program and can not accept outside individual donations, since the hospital requires any masks be made with certain materials and in an animal-free and smoke-free environment, public relations manager Jesslyn Chew said in an email. It is, however, working with quilting guilds and centers that meet its standards.
Mask-making can also provide comfort to the crafters themselves.
Crafting is a great way to relieve stress, and in a time of helplessness, it allows people to feel like they're making a difference, Kaufmann said. The audiology firm she worked for shut down Saturday due to a lack of patients, so creating something useful provided her with an escape of sorts.
"Personally, I lost my job and I needed something to keep me busy and something to feel like I'm helping," she said. "I think when you do something with your hands, it lowers your anxiety. Knitting, for me, crafting, spinning, all those things lower my anxiety because I have something keeping my hands busy."
Greimann added that sewing is a great hobby to do while social distancing, especially since places like Appletree Quilting Center and Joann fabric store are offering curbside pickup for supplies.
Appletree Quilting Center is offering free sewing kits with enough supplies to make 12 masks each outside the store from 10-2 Monday through Friday
Once people have turned the fabric and elastic into masks, they can return the kit to the shop to be donated.
Greimann said about 50 kits had been picked up Monday. She has enough kits made for about 2,500 masks. She plans to keep putting out kits as long as she has supplies.
The biggest problem she has run into so far is a lack of elastic. She encouraged anyone with elastic at home to either use it to make some masks or bring it to the quilting center.
Appletree Quilting Center is no stranger to helping the community. The center has a charity sewing project that's been running for six years, where members sew pillowcases for kids in hospitals, make quilts for kids in foster care and people in nursing homes and create book bags for kindergarteners. Greimann said what sets this project apart is the immediacy of it.
"This is kind of a 'stop, drop and roll,'" she said. "We need to stop, drop and take care of our first responders, and we can't wait."
Kaufmann said this isn't a particularly difficult project, since it's mostly just sewing squares of fabric together, though Greimann emphasized that this needs to be done right, and with the right kind of fabric.
"The criteria for fabric is, a better quality of fabric is best," Greimann said. "If you can hold the fabric up and see through it, that's not the fabric to use."
There are several YouTube tutorials detailing how to make masks. Kaufmann said her favorite was the one on the Joann fabric store website.
Joann is also offering free supplies to make masks, according to its website.