Two recent surveys of the Columbia community show that businesses have lost revenue during April and that public opinion is mixed regarding whether people should stay home or reopen the economy.
The District conducted two separate surveys from May 11 to May 20 — one of 833 community members and the other of 61 businesses in the district. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce surveyed its members between May 7 and May 17, with responses from 152 chamber members and another 25 businesses which are not current chamber members.
A majority of the 61 businesses surveyed by the district said they lost 50% or more of their revenue in April. Few businesses responded that they are ready to reopen, but 76% of the businesses said they have a safety plan in place for when they do open, according to a press release from the district.
When the district asked business owners if they feel ready to reopen to the public, 33% agreed by saying they were fully or partially reopened; 39% disagreed, saying they were only doing curbside pickup/delivery or not ready to reopen at all.
When asking about the city reopening, the district found that 46% of the public believed people should stay home and wait for more info about COVID-19, and 29% wanted to reopen the economy now and deal with potential health consequences involved with it.
A majority of the public also believed it was essential or important that the district enhance cleaning and disinfecting of the area, that all employees wear a mask, that all customers wear a mask when possible and that the district should limit the number of people to ensure physical distancing.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce survey found that 79% of respondents, who were all businesses, had good or very good experiences when incorporating public safety guidelines into their business. The remaining 21% had poor or very poor experiences in applying the guidelines, meaning they had difficulty interpreting the guidelines or didn't know how to proceed, according to a press release.
The district survey allowed for anonymous comment. Comments from businesses varied in how the city should react to the economic situation. One comment said that businesses should listen to health officials and focus on the long-term benefits. Another comment said the city should ease restrictions to avoid local businesses shutting down.
A majority of the public respondents said they were concerned about losing locally-owned or small business, with 95% being very concerned or moderately concerned.