Hundreds of people looking for free COVID-19 testing found just that Friday at an event run by Compass Health.
Troy Lambert, deputy director of primary care operations at Compass Health, wore a blue surgical mask while helping oversee the event. He said they were able to perform more than 350 RT-PCR tests at no cost.
“We didn't collect insurance or financial information,” Lambert said. “If you signed up, you got tested. There was no charge.”
The health care organization was able to offer the tests in part due to CARES Act funding.
RT-PCR tests, the kind Compass Health uses, are a molecular test performed using a nasal swab. RT-PCR tests are the “gold-standard,” according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The testing site was located at Compass Health's facility at 3501 Berrywood Drive near MU Health Care Women's and Children's Hospital.
This was the company's first testing event in Boone County, but it will have another testing event scheduled for Sept. 28. Walk ups are allowed, but pre-registration is recommended.
Registration for the Sept. 28 event opens Sept. 14, and can be found on the Compass Health website.