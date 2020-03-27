The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County had risen to 42 by 5 p.m. Friday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a news release.
The rising number of cases has prompted the city to suspend issuing new permits for residential or commercial instruction and the Columbia Police Department to reduce the number of in-person contacts.
Two MU police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, Police Department said in a release earlier Friday.
Of the Boone County cases, six were among people ages 15 to 24, 17 were among those 25 to 44, 16 involved people 45 to 64 and three involved people 65 or older.
City Manager John Glascock decided to suspend the issuance of new building permits to protect the public. The news release said permits for any alterations necessary "to maintain or improve the health and safety of existing buildings" can still be issued.
Only commercial and residential building projects that were started and approved before March 25 may continue. The Community Development Department will continue to accept and review both new commercial and residential permit submissions but will not issue invoices, accept payments or issue new permits until the stay-at-home order is rescinded or expires April 24. That order could also be extended.
Those with questions can call the Building and Site Development Office at 874-7474.
Meanwhile, the Police Department has reduced the number of in-person responses to calls. Activities that may be temporarily suspended will primarily affect traffic functions, in-person contact reports and accessibility to the police station.
The police station has temporarily stopped taking reports in the lobby and will advise patrons to make a report online by visiting P2C.CoMo.gov or by dialing 311 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. Access to the lobby of the police headquarters at Sixth and Walnut streets is limited to emergencies.