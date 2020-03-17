As COVID-19 has gained ground in Missouri, uncertainty remains about how to get tested.
One change is right around the corner: drive-thru testing by MU Health Care.
It’s right in line with an announcement made Tuesday by state officials who said the number of tests given in Missouri will reach thousands per day by April 1. The strategy will be to test anyone in Missouri who has a fever and a dry cough at mobile sites.
On Tuesday, MU Health workers set up the apparatus for drive-thru tents in the parking lot of the MU softball stadium.
Beginning Wednesday, MU Health Care will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients with mild symptoms who have been assessed by a provider through a clinic or video visit.
Once fully operational, the testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, according to Mary Beck, MU Health Care chief nursing officer.
The drive-thru will lower the testing burden on emergency rooms for patients with mild symptoms, Beck said. This would free emergency departments up to care for the sickest patients, she said.
MU Health Care also announced Tuesday that it would begin offering free video visits for people who want to be screened for COVID-19, regardless of whether you’re an MU Health Care patient or not. The screenings had previously been offered for $10.
While local hospitals may have had protocols in place for people seeking testing, their execution fell short for at least one Columbia resident.
Mark, 69, who asked not to give his last name to protect his privacy, said he experienced flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to Texas. Almost immediately, the possibility that he had contracted COVID-19 seemed like a frighteningly plausible explanation.
He traveled to Dallas on Feb. 21 and flew home from Austin on Feb. 26. Two days later, he was tired, sweating and had a fever. Fearing the worst, he called the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
His request for guidance turned into a game of hot potato.
The representative from the state health department suggested he contact the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“The Boone County Health Department said, ‘We don’t do the test. I recommend that you maybe go into the emergency room,’” Mark recalled. “I didn’t really want to do that. That’s a very expensive thing to do.”
(Nor is it medically recommended. The CDC urges people who are sick to stay home and be in close contact with their doctor, who can make a determination about whether a trip to the hospital is advisable based on symptoms.)
Mark said he then called University Hospital, and a representative suggested he go to an urgent care clinic. Mark refused, as he didn’t want to expose other people to whatever he had.
Everyone that Mark consulted about his likelihood of having the coronavirus said, “You probably don’t have it.”
In the end, they were right. He eventually went to a doctor on March 4 and was diagnosed with Influenza A. Missouri gained its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 three days later, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The lack of uniform guidelines for testing in the U.S. resulted in mixed messages about who could get tested, where they should go and whom they should contact with questions. For those who are unable to get tested but still fear that they might have the virus, this led to a state of limbo about whether to self-isolate.
There has also been confusion about testing criteria, specifically the state’s rules versus the CDC’s rules for who can get tested. Recent Missouri guidelines are available on the state health department website, but Columbia hospitals say they primarily defer to the CDC’s criteria in determining whether to test someone.
The CDC also recommends that individual clinicians use their own judgement in determining whether someone needs to be tested.
State testing guidelines have largely been informed by the availability of medical resources. Missouri in particular has not been hit by the outbreak as hard as other states yet, but the health department nonetheless wants to conserve tests for high-risk patients.
On Friday, Governor Mike Parson said the state lab will receive more tests from the CDC, increasing its capacity to 1,600 tests. The state lab has also shared a positive COVID-19 sample with Washington University and will share one with the University of Missouri in order to create a control and allow for more testing.
The question remains, though, what people should do if they think they might have contracted the virus.
In a news conference Monday, Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care’s medical director of infection control and prevention, said people should first notify their primary care doctors of potential COVID-19 symptoms. Their doctors can then determine whether to pursue testing through a commercial lab.