Construction companies in Columbia will once again be able to get new building permits after the Columbia City Council on Monday night rescinded an order from City Manager John Glascock that temporarily suspended them during the stay-at-home order that remains in place because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The council approved a bill that would reopen building permits for most outside jobs, as long as the companies performing that work adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Those guidelines were drafted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning.
The council met in unusual fashion Monday night, with council members Karl Skala, Ian Thomas and Betsy Peters of the Third, Fourth and Sixth wards, watching by video conference. Council members who attended spread themselves apart across the dais. Only a handful of people — including several city employees — were present at the meeting. They were spaced 6 feet apart by ribbon to maintain social distancing.
Glascock last week issued an order suspending the issuance of new building permits but said Monday that he decided some amendments to his order would be appropriate after talking with Browning about guidelines that could be put in place. The guidelines prevent workers from different trades from being at a job site at the same time, call for a daily log of everyone who works at a job site and require vigilance about keeping tools clean.
The amended order continues to place administrative delays on permits for interior construction that is unnecessary for public health and safety and on development applications that require review by city advisory commissions, which will not meet while the stay-at-home order remains in effect. Appeals processes exist.
The emergency declaration for Columbia and Boone County is scheduled to remain in effect until April 24.
Glascock apologized to the council for the guff it took when he issued the order, “which caused I know you all a lot of concern and a lot of phone calls. So I take full responsibility for that because I know you all got the blame for it, and that wasn’t true.”
The amended order passed unanimously. Mayor Brian Treece noted that it had the support of the Columbia Board of Realtors, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia Homebuilders Association.
“I really think it’s desirable to have more projects in the pipeline because it’s easier for construction companies to distribute their work force among multiple sites instead of having them concentrated on a handful of sites,” Treece said.
Earlier in the meeting, Browning gave a broader update on what’s happening with COVID-19 in Columbia and Boone County. Browning said most of the community has done well complying with social distancing guidelines, but there have been some problems with college-age people. She said the health department has been working with MU and the Office of Greek Life to get the word out that social distancing is important.
Treece later noted that the county has reached a bit of a plateau in the number of positive cases in recent days and asked Browning whether people should begin to relax or remain vigilant.
“Stay the course,” Browning said. “We need to stop having parties in the East Campus ... . The young people have not obviously heard about the orders.”
Browning also clarified disparities in infection numbers reported by the health department and the state. She said the state initially assigns a positive case to the county where the test was done until it can determine which county the person actually lives in. She also said the state’s numbers include inconclusive tests, of which there have been six in Boone County.
“The numbers on our website are the actual number of positive cases we have received from private commercial labs and the state public health lab, and they are confirmed to be Boone County residents,” Browning said. “We hope to have this issue with the state resolved by the end of the week.”
The council also agreed to reallocate $90,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to a microloan program to help small businesses remain afloat.
Housing and Community Development Programs Manager Randy Cole recommended forgivable loans of up to $5,000 to cover certain costs over the next 90 days. To qualify, businesses must be owned by a low to moderate income person or have at least 51% of its staff be of low to moderate income. The program is tailored for micro businesses with five or fewer employees.
In nonvirus-related news, the council unanimously approved moving forward on a $14.5 million bond issue to help fund construction of a new terminal building and other improvements at Columbia Regional Airport. Regions Capital Advantage has agreed to buy the bonds, which will be repaid over the next 14 years.
A public hearing on the bond issue is scheduled for the April 20 council meeting.