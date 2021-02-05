Missouri’s state vaccination team has enlisted the services of data consulting firm Deloitte Consulting to help strategize distribution efforts and make them as equitable as possible.
During a meeting of the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Deloitte representative Andrew Miller said the state enlisted the firm’s services to help identify “vaccine deserts” — where the rate of vaccination is slower because of a lack of pharmacies.
As of Jan. 18, the data showed that Boonville, Owensville and Hayti were “isolated” vaccine deserts, but since then, “those deserts have ... dissipated,” Miller said.
However, vaccine deserts remain in some metropolitan areas, including in both St. Louis and Kansas City, Miller said.
Both North St. Louis and the I-435 corridor in Kansas City have become a “have-and-have-not type of situation where there’s a vast dichotomy between access and no access,” he said.
Deserts within Kansas City have grown larger during the time of the analysis, Miller said, “but the good news is that there is a town just to the southeast within seven miles that has an abundance of vaccinations centers.”
Miller said St. Louis has vaccine deserts within a mile or two of a vaccinator but said that even then the dense population could complicate and limit access.
“It might be a little trickier to find new locations to provide access points,” he said.
The analysis also showed that in deserts where the population may have a high likelihood of at least one comorbidity, 84% of the most vulnerable areas were in major cities St. Louis or Kansas City — as well as east of Columbia and near Boonville.
The state uses the data to target areas that need additional resources, said Adam Crumbliss, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Community & Public Health.
“If we didn’t have a path to get it directly to the county or location,” he said, “what we’ve tried to do is put vaccine in a centralized location, in a high throughput sort of health structure or a high-capacity local public health agency.”
Miller qualified that statement, adding that the goal is to move vaccine to where it’ll be effective.
“There’s access to be had,” he said.