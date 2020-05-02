Declining revenue from sales tax and other sources, along with spending in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, will force city staff and the Columbia City Council to amend the general fund budget for fiscal 2020.
The council will discuss budget adjustments at a work session before its regular meeting Monday night. At the regular meeting, it also will discuss whether to shift federal money from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development toward more help for small businesses and people struggling to keep their housing.
The city is expecting a 7% drop in revenue for the general fund, which pays for the day-to-day operations of city government, including police and fire protection, according to a PowerPoint presentation the council will review Monday. The city expects a 10% drop in sales tax, a 20% drop in license and permit fees and a 30% drop in fines, court fees and other local revenue sources for fiscal 2020.
The city also has paid a little over $1 million in personnel costs and $55,000 in operating expenses as a result of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the presentation.
Columbia was expecting a little over $85.6 million from general fund revenue sources. Now, it is estimating about $79.3 million for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
The finance department has suggested a 7% cut to expenses for the year, which lasts through Sept. 30. Two-thirds of those cuts, or about $4.3 million, would come from personnel expenses. A third of the proposed budget cuts proposed by city department heads involve:
- A 5% reduction in supply and material expenses.
- A 2% reduction in the training and travel budget.
- A 7% reduction in intragovernmental transfers.
- A 5% reduction in contracted services.
- A 1% reduction in transfers.
- A 12% reduction in capital.
The city actually saw a 5% increase in property tax revenue for the fiscal year, but that constitutes a small percentage of the budget.
Shifting HUD money
The Housing Programs Division is recommending significant changes to the way it will spend Community Development Block Grant and HOME funding in the wake of the pandemic. In a memo to the council, it proposed increasing from $82,000 to $300,000 the amount of money to be given to the Columbia Housing Authority for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.
Much of that money — $200,000 — will come from the budget for the housing authority’s Providence Walkway construction project, which did not receive anticipated money from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
The authority said in a letter to city staff that its rental assistance program works much like the Section 8 program. It allows tenants to pay 30% of their monthly income toward rent, and the authority covers the rest. The authority said that it will try to serve homeless people that have been referred to it and that it will work with social service agencies to identify families whose housing is at risk because of a loss of employment.
The Housing Programs Division also is proposing a $400,000 Small Business Recovery Loan Program that would provide interest-free forgivable loans to businesses with the equivalent of five to 50 full-time employees. Qualified businesses would be eligible to receive up to $15,0000 to spend on rent, payroll, inventory, operations and working capital. In return, they would have to maintain at least one full-time employee of low-to-moderate income.
Only businesses that are at least 51% locally owned would qualify. Full details on the program are available in the council memo.
The city also is anticipating another $567,000 in CDBG money through the federal COVID-19 relief act.