The flight from Dallas landed Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport with a full plane of 50 passengers.
Before it landed, the airport was all but empty, with one traveler navigating through security and a second waiting near airline counters.
Before the pandemic prompted airlines to shutter flights, American Airlines flew from Columbia to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
American currently operates one flight to Chicago and one to Dallas each day, while United Airlines flies once to Chicago and has suspended its Denver flight.
An American Airlines employee said the number of passengers, though still significantly reduced, have been increasing since May.
Maureen Salerno, a passenger on Tuesday’s flight, said the airline did a good job separating everyone before the flight. Passengers also were allowed seat changes if someone felt uncomfortable.
“It’s as safe as people want to make it,” Salerno, who works in a hospital, said of flying during the pandemic. “There are too many people who don’t believe the threat, and I would like them to walk down the corridor of my hospital. Believe me, they would believe the threat.”
The airport also is on schedule to construct a new terminal. According to information on its website, a ground breaking is scheduled for this summer. Nabholz Construction was awarded the design and build contract by the Columbia City Council on June 1.