Missouri Contemporary Ballet will release the final episode of "Couch Ballet" via YouTube at 5 p.m Saturday.
The last performance is scheduled to be a partnership between MCB and Missouri Symphony Society. In honor of their collaboration, the episode will feature "The Big Day," a past MCB and MOSY performance choreographed by MCB Artistic and Executive Director Karen Mareck Grundy.
Due to COVID-19 cancellation, MCB’s 2019-2020 season was cut short, and "Couch Ballet" was introduced as a way for its patrons to enjoy MCB's work from home, according to a MCB news release.
Following the episode release Saturday night, there will be a Facebook Live Q&A with Grundy and several MCB dancers who are featured in the performance, according to the news release.
The Missouri Symphony will also include a collaboration performance with MCB as part of its online music festival "Hot Summer Nights Greatest Hits" at 7 p.m. Friday. The event can be accessed on the symphony's website.
More information and all episodes of Couch Ballet can also be found at the MCB website.