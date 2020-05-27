“Couch Ballet” by the Missouri Contemporary Ballet will release its fifth episode at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The ballet’s YouTube series for those isolating due to COVID-19 will feature "May or May Not," a piece choreographed by Autumn Eckman, according to a news release from the ballet.

Eckman choreographed the piece to reflect her personal transition through and after a relationship. The performance illustrates the transition Eckman experienced and is about a relationship through the stories of three different couples.

Eckman received an MFA in choreography from the University of Iowa. She is currently an assistant professor of dance at the University of Arizona, according to the release.

The performance can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/874720979700969.

More information and all episodes of "Couch Ballet" can also be found on the Missouri Contemporary Ballet website at: https://missouricontemporaryballet.org/events/couchballet.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at mkwwk3@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.