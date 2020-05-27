“Couch Ballet” by the Missouri Contemporary Ballet will release its fifth episode at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The ballet’s YouTube series for those isolating due to COVID-19 will feature "May or May Not," a piece choreographed by Autumn Eckman, according to a news release from the ballet.
Eckman choreographed the piece to reflect her personal transition through and after a relationship. The performance illustrates the transition Eckman experienced and is about a relationship through the stories of three different couples.
Eckman received an MFA in choreography from the University of Iowa. She is currently an assistant professor of dance at the University of Arizona, according to the release.
The performance can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/events/874720979700969.
More information and all episodes of "Couch Ballet" can also be found on the Missouri Contemporary Ballet website at: https://missouricontemporaryballet.org/events/couchballet.