The Columbia City Council addressed how best to reopen the city when the time comes and protections for homeless residents during its regular Monday night meeting.
The city and county are under a stay-at-home order that is set to end Friday, although Mayor Brian Treece said Thursday that the order is likely to be extended.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning echoed this thought at the meeting.
“The governor issued an order that goes through May 3, so it would seem to me that we will be doing something in parallel with that,” she said.
Treece read seven written comments submitted by citizens about the order. Three asked the council not to extend it, and four asked for the reverse.
Browning laid out four conditions for the city to consider rolling back some of the restrictions in the stay-at-home order:
- The city must see a sustained reduction in cases for at least two weeks, meaning there would be no spikes in the number of positive cases.
- Hospitals must have the supplies and space to serve everyone in the region.
- Testing kits must be broadly available.
- The health department must continue to be able to provide pandemic-related services, including contact tracing and case investigations.
The county is doing well in these areas, Browning said, but not enough to consider completely reopening just yet.
“We have had sustained reduction, so we are on a good path for that,” she said. “Our hospitals can serve everyone in the region without a doubt. Testing is available here and growing in other places, but again, the supplies are an issue that we have to continue to monitor. And, of course, we have an outstanding public health department.”
Boone County had a total of 89 cases Monday, although the state is reporting 94 cases in the county. Of those, nine are active.
Once the county meets these four points, Browning said places would most likely reopen in phases.
“I would see us sort of stepping back slowly,” she said. “Beginning to open up, watch how things happen, step back a little more, open up, and hopefully the curve flattens.”
Gov. Mike Parson said April 14 the state will reopen in a similar fashion.
In the meantime, Browning stressed that social distancing is working to flatten the curve in Boone County. She showed a graph with a projection of the exponential growth that would have happened in the area if cases had continued at the rate they began, doubling every 1.8 days.
Without social distancing and the stay-at-home order, the graph projected that there would have been 189 positive cases by the end of March. With the restrictions, there were 65.
“We’ve had a really strong community response. We did things early, and we had good systems in place to help us get that testing,” Browning said. “I think the data shows we’ve got a flattening of the curve that’s happening. It’s really good news. We’d like to see a little bit more of a reduction, but I think we’re in a good spot.”
At the last council meeting April 6, members discussed how best to protect Columbia’s unsheltered population from the virus. City Manager John Glascock said he and Browning would try and find a solution. They released a public request for proposals, which was due last Friday.
Glascock said he did not receive any proposals for this issue. Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas suggested this might have been because of its strict regulations and asked Glascock to consider putting out another, more lenient request for people to help at already-established camps.
“That RFP was for a pretty intensive operation, to staff that camp in a public place for a period of weeks or months, than maybe more than a few organizations could take on,” Thomas said. “Maybe they could take on this lesser role of providing services to the existing camps where homeless residents are living.”