City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia’s virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously voted to extend the city’s COVID-19 ordinance for three weeks.
Mayor Brian Treece wants Columbia to have “no-barrier testing,” which would allow people to get tested without needing insurance or a doctor’s order.
“If we’re not going to do surveillance testing, I think we do need to increase the opportunities for no questions asked, no physician referral, no-barrier testing,” Treece said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas urged the city to follow suggestions from the White House, including the closure of bars and gyms. His other suggestions included creating outdoor dining opportunities, limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and instituting weekly testing in assisted living and long-term care facilities.
“I love going to bars ... and I’ve missed it tremendously over the last many months, but I think that following these recommendations is the best way to get back to the kind of life we had,” Thomas said.
Columbia/Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning, who updated the council on the city’s COVID-19 prevention efforts, agreed that regular testing at nursing homes could be beneficial, but has not seen data reflecting transmission of the virus through gyms. However, she said any action that would shut down businesses would need broad support.
“I’d say that’s a larger community conversation,” Browning said. “For the public health director to get up there and close things down again, it needs to have a lot more conversation than just me.”
Contact tracing delays were the central concern of Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters, who expressed her desire for a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours. Currently, it takes about 5 to 7 days for a contact tracer to get in touch with residents who test positive, she said.
Though the county and MU both have contact tracing teams working in tandem, Browning said MU’s team was understaffed and not able to deal with the recent rise in student cases.
The city’s COVID-19 ordinance, unanimously approved for a 21-day extension by the council, includes mandated face coverings in public environments and early closures for bars and restaurants.
Browning said Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has been monitoring downtown and noticed activity slowing down. She said there is a chance of a spike again soon following Labor Day weekend and the following couple weeks.
Boone County reported 1,055 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with cases in the age 18 to 22 range surging since students returned to MU’s campus.