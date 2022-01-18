Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning gave a report on rising COVID-19 numbers, particularly their impact on unhoused populations, at the Columbia City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Browning’s presentation on the recent omicron spike that started mid-December showed the rising number of cases reported in younger populations, noting the significant toll this has taken on school attendance and operation as well as the limited access to testing the city has seen in the past few weeks.
However, she said the city is adjusting and hopefully testing availability will improve. Both MU Health Care and Boone Health Center have started offering free testing seven days a week with no appointment or physician’s order required.
Browning also noted the county is continuing to push its vaccination efforts and counted an average of about 700 doses administered per week.
Browning also discussed the efforts to protect unsheltered populations from the pandemic, noting shelter space and volunteer staffing as particular concerns.
The Health Department has concerns about rising cases among the unhoused population, Browning said, especially among those in shelters. In many cases, it’s difficult to separate people who are COVID-19 positive and negative.
Though the Health Department has tried to prioritize access to vaccination, testing and keeping people in their homes, “we’re really in a tough spot right now,” Browning said.
The emergency warming center at Wabash Station has consistently exceeded its safety limit of 13 people in all nights it has operated this season. The city has enough capacity to shelter the average of 50 people per night among Wabash, the Salvation Army and Room at the Inn. However, she said the Wabash Station’s lack of entry barriers likely draws more people there.Many people who show up at the station are often banned from other shelters or can’t access them because of certain requirements.
During public comment, Dirk Burhans requested the city create a permanent, sanctioned encampment for unsheltered populations who are unable or unwilling to access shelters.
Burhans drew attention to the dangers faced by unsheltered people living in unofficial encampments. Since Dec. 8, three homeless camps have been forced to evict due to perils such as fires, cutting of trees, human waste and trash, he said.
Organizations have organized cleanups for homeless camps, but Burnhans said this is not enough. He said the strongest solution is a permanent, government-sanctioned camp.
Councilmembers also discussed a renewed request from the Commission on Human Rights to raise the temperature threshold for opening the emergency overnight warming center at the Wabash Station to “a more humane level.” The station currently opens its doors when the temperature dips below 9 degrees.
First Ward Councilmember Pat Fowler requested the council examine the feasibility of both raising the Wabash station’s temperature and operating a sanctioned camp.
However, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood echoed Browning’s concern that the station is already at capacity.
While Fourth Ward Councilmember Ian Thomas suggested the council initiate a formal process to investigate other emergency warming center opportunities, Second Ward Councilmember Andrea Waner sought to find a quicker, more streamlined process to provide shelter, since it’s already January.
“Our neighbors, many of whom struggle with mental illness and addiction, still don’t deserve to freeze to death,” Amanda Hinnant, chair of the commission, said before the council. “We’ve been kicking this can in front of us for a while.”
Mayor Brian Treece directed Seewood to further investigate opportunities. Seewood reiterated the city is reviewing requests for proposals for a permanent shelter.
Staffing issue
During the pre-council meeting, the council heard collective bargaining presentations from the Columbia Police Officers Association and Columbia Professional Firefighters. Both groups requested council support for funding increases to address staffing issues.
“We don’t have enough people to keep keep our citizens safe,” said CPOA President Matt Nichols.
The Columbia Police Department has already lost five officers since the start of this year, Nichols said. Last year, the department lost 16, with the majority leaving for higher paying opportunities. He also said the department has plenty of openings but not enough incoming applications to fill all the openings.
Pay compression, or the phenomenon where wages for lower-skilled workers and higher-skilled workers tend toward one another, has undermined the pay structure for long-time employees of the police department and has hindered attracting and retaining employees, Nichols said. Nichols requested $12,000 and a 2-year retention bonus of $500 per month to create incentives.
Fixing the pay compression by separating employees into pay scales is a priority, Nichols said, “so that we didn’t have 19-year detectives making preventively less than 6-year officers.”
”If we want the best and brightest, we can’t be subpar on any level,” said Nichols.
Zack Privette, president of Columbia Professional Firefighters, said Columbia firefighters are also short-staffed and overworked. Not only do they have eight current vacancies, but they anticipate more vacancies through retirements over the coming year, he said.
He said the $15 dollars an hour firefighters make while on call hasn’t changed in years.
”People are tired,” he said. “They don’t even care that they get overtime. They don’t even care that the money’s there. They just want to be able to go home,” said Privette.
He also said the department was only able to get three people on trucks at a time when four are needed, which would require 16 new personnel. This number doesn’t include the new hires who will be required to staff two new fire stations under construction.
Privette requested $540,000 for compensation, $4 million for staffing, $39,000 for the Missouri Cancer Trust, which would create a funding pool for firefighters, and $20,000 per member for a retirement program that would incentivize retiring firefighters to give notice for the department to start the hiring process.
Other action
Seewood was sworn into the position of city manager after former City Manager John Glascock retired Friday. This comes after some opposition from community members noting the lack of transparency in the search in contrast to the previous search when Glascock was appointed.
The council also passed an ordinance to raise the City Utilities Electric budget from $500,000 to $1,250,000.
A staff memo outlined how the nation has been experiencing higher-than-normal natural gas prices over the past several months because of market volatility and weather events, which has impacted the Columbia Energy Center.