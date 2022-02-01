Council members weigh in on Wabash warming decision

Dozens of citizens gathered Jan. 21 at Wabash Bus Station to protest the city’s lack of response toward the unsheltered population of Columbia.
Since the protest, the city has had four nights in which the warming center was open. On Monday, city officials said the center would be open Tuesday through Friday nights this week as a winter storm is predicted to hit Columbia.
During a Columbia City Council meeting Jan. 18, the city council gave new City Manager De’Carlon Seewood the go-ahead to make emergency decisions on the warming centers as they arrived.
Acting on that authority, Seewood made one clear decision: raising the temperature threshold at which Wabash opens from 9 degrees to 15 degrees.
Steve Hollis, Columbia human services manager, said raising the temperature threshold was a temporary decision made by city leadership because of shelter capacity concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The immediate response is to raise the temperature, and then, the city manager asked staff to prepare a report to be submitted to City Council,” Hollis said. “It’s my understanding the city manager, through the report, will be seeking feedback from the council about the overnight warming center.”
Seewood had not responded by Monday evening to several requests for comment on why he made the new temperature decision.
Mayor Brian Treece said that making decisions surrounding the warming center is the job of the city manager. He also noted that Wabash has never been the first option for many homeless individuals.
“I think it’s important to note that Wabash has always been a shelter of last resort,” Treece said.
Wabash Bus Station is closed during the day because of COVID-19 restrictions and only opens up on nights when the temperature threshold is met.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas said that most unhoused individuals prefer services like Room At The Inn because their facilities are better.
“Homeless residents of Columbia prefer Room At The Inn which does not allow the coming and going. The facilities are better, there are actual cots, there’s food available, there are indoor bathrooms,” Thomas said.
City debates response
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala said the council is receptive to public concern about access to the Wabash warming center and other homeless aid in Columbia, but he feels the city is in a difficult situation between taking immediate action and working on long-term plans to find a permanent solution.
Skala said the city wants to make informed decisions about homeless issues in the long term while letting the city manager handle urgent issues in the short term.
“Some people want it (city action) right away, and at the same time, they also want us to make informed decisions. You can’t do both, so you do what you can,” Skala said. “The city manager raised the temperature from 9 to 15 degrees, we can argue about whether that was enough or not enough.”
Skala said the city plans to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to address a multitude of issues in the community, but the process of city planning has made progress slow.
“We’re stuck between action and lots of us in the council want to act quick, I mean, ... it’s very cold out there,” Skala said.
Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner echoed similar sentiments when asked what can be done for citizens.
“We need to increase funding for public health because we know that public health touches every single part of our lives and a lack of support/access is often a root cause of the health disparities in Columbia,” Waner said by email.
Treece agreed that funds need to be appropriated for a longer-term solution, but also pointed out that he has been trying to do that since June 2021.
“Look, that’s why I proposed in June of 2021 to use the American Rescue Plan federal funds to create an emergency shelter ... along with a separate 24/7, 365 behavioral crisis center,” Treece said. “A majority of the city council preferred to wait. ... And now I think we’d all be glad to have a project that would serve these people.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler made a Facebook post Jan. 25 that addressed her stance on the warming center issue. In the post, she noted that solving the issue of homelessness is not a simple task as there are many things that impact homelessness outreach.
“Of course this has a lot of layers, it always will. The root causes of why people are homeless and why families cannot afford a place to live in good repair are the responsibility of our city policy makers, me included,” Fowler said in the post.
Staffing concerns
One problem standing in the way of immediate action from the city has been a lack of staff to oversee overnight warming centers.
The city uses the Columbia Police Department as its source of staffing for Wabash warming center. One police officer is stationed overnight when the warming center is open; the officer is there to oversee those who stay in the center.
Thomas visited the warming shelter on a recent night and said that the staffing does not seem to be a huge issue.
“There is one police officer that stays each night. When I was there, he was in the ticket office and working on his computer.” Thomas said.
“I talked to several of the homeless residents and Catherine Armbrust who is one of the mutual aid volunteers,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t sound as if there are a lot of issues to deal with — just occasionally there might be.”
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer cited police staffing in discussing the challenges to keeping Wabash open more nights. “There have been a lot of police officers out for various reasons because of COVID-19, and they have been struggling to maintain full numbers.”
The Columbia Police Department currently has two officers out because of COVID-19, and an additional officer out to military duty, Jeff Pitts, public information officer for the department, said in an email Monday. The department currently has 153 officers, including the three who are currently unavailable.
“If the numbers of nights increase based on the temperature from my view, it does not seem to be sustainable without additional resources,” Hollis said.
In Treece’s view, “Well, it’s not necessarily a staffing issue as much as staff with the appropriate expertise issue.”
“The individuals that use the Wabash have significant physical and mental health challenges that are difficult to meet in that environment,” Treece said. “The additional security and human services that are required for those individuals simply exceed the training and capacity of city staff.”
‘A certain burden’
Councilperson Thomas visited the warming shelter on a recent night when it was open and said that he believes the benefit of having the warming center open overnight is greater than the cost to the city.
“So it is a certain burden but if you look at the cost-benefit ratio, and all of those who were there; there were 15 or 16 people in there sleeping out of the very cold night — and the cost to the city. I think it is something we should be doing.”
Hollis said that a Request for Proposal (RFP) of $75,000 for comprehensive homeless services center planning has been issued by the city and an agreement for these services will soon be sent to the City Council for consideration.
Hollis said he believes that a lack of availability at Room at the Inn, which is currently at about half capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, has increased the attention being paid to warming centers like Wabash.
Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters echoes that sentiment, as the demand for the Wabash warming center has greatly increased this winter.
“In previous years, the city opened the Wabash Bus Station when the temperature is very low and has seen few individuals use the space,” Peters said in an email. “This year, the numbers have been higher and the need greater.”
In winter of 2020-2021, the city opened Wabash for just 14 nights, all consecutively, in February. This winter, Wabash has already been open for 10 days, including the days at the higher temperature. The average nightly capacity of the center has also risen from 13 people per night last year to 20 this year, Hollis said.