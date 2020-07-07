The Boone County Commission is still in the early stages of determining how it is going to distribute the more than $20 million of CARES Act funding it received.
Boone County received $21.2 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act at the beginning of May, of $521 million distributed to counties across Missouri. Overall, Missouri received $2.8 billion under the CARES Act, a quarter of which was distributed to counties., according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Columbia City Council said back in May the funding should be distributed to cities on a per capita basis, and Mayor Brian Treece drafted a letter to the commissioners asking them to act quickly to distribute the money to cities based on population, which would mean Columbia would get $14.4 million.
“Columbia is bearing a significant portion of the county’s response” to COVID-19, Treece said back in May.
However, according to Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson, distributing the money based on population does not seem like the fairest option.
“Just because somebody is the biggest guy on the block, should the biggest guy on the block get the most? I don’t know,” she said.
Instead, the commission is working with an outside firm to create a software program that would allow it to fairly judge different kinds of requests in the same way.
And yet it will be like comparing apples and oranges, Thompson said.
The commission has received more than $30 million in requests for about $21 million in funding.
The requests have come from various entities within the county, including cities, nonprofits and school districts.
The most important thing for the commission is to distribute the money in a fair and equitable way under the guidelines of the CARES Act, which mandates all the money be distributed by the end of the year, Thompson said.
Southern Commissioner Fred Parry has said the funding will likely be distributed over the course of the next few months.