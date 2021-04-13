Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services extended its current COVID-19 public health orders until 11:59 a.m. May 12, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The extended order requires restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to adhere to social distancing on their premises.
The order originally went into effect March 24 and was set to expire Wednesday.
A news release Tuesday cited a 300% increase in COVID-19 cases since the end of March, with most cases among those between 18 and 24 years old. The five-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases dropped to a low of five on March 31, then jumped to 20 by Friday.
The detection of the new, more contagious variant of the virus raises further alarm within the county, according to the news release.
With these developments, the Health Department encouraged citizens to sign up for vaccine appointments. As of Tuesday, 38.4% of Boone County's population had initiated vaccination, and 24.8% had received the full dose, according to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard.
Boone County led the state Tuesday in percent of population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Health Department reminded residents to wear masks, social distance and monitor symptoms.