Boone County recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily new case count in the past two weeks.
This was also the week that the mask mandates expired on the MU campus and most city buildings in Columbia.
The total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past week numbered 208, which is a slight decrease from 252 reported last week, according to data on the Columbia/Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
On Thursday afternoon, there were 321 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as compared to 353 the previous week.
The Health Department reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 this week, bringing the county’s total to 169. Those who died in the past week include:
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Aug. 25.
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Oct. 5.
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Oct. 16.
There were 47 people admitted in the county hospitals, and 17 of them were Boone County residents. Last week, 59 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, which included 13 Boone County residents.
The hospitals also reported 14 patients were in intensive care and eight people were on ventilators. Last week, these numbers were 19 and five.
The overall hospital status remains yellow, although it briefly turned green for a single day, Monday. Yellow status means the hospitals are operating within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
All hospitals in Boone County provide a daily report of their status to the county Health Department. When two hospitals report their status to be yellow, or even one reports red, the overall status can turn to yellow. The status stays green if no more than one hospital reports yellow.
With the exception of Monday, Boone County’s daily vaccination numbers continue to show a steady decrease for the fourth consecutive week, according to data on the state vaccination dashboard. There was a slight increase of about 0.1% in the numbers reported for both groups, those who received a single dose and those who completed vaccination.
“The new counts just outweighed those removed yesterday,” Lisa Cox, communications director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an email Tuesday.
She also said while their vendor should be resolving the issue later this week, she was not sure about the exact timing of it. Until the discrepancy gets solved, there will be continued dips in the numbers, Cox said.
“We should see the corrections implemented between Monday or Tuesday,” Cox said Thursday.