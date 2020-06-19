Boone County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from a daily high of 18 new cases Thursday.

The county now reports 257 total positive cases and 59 active , according to a press release. There are 34 travel-related cases, 135 cases via contact with a confirmed case, 76 community transmitted cases and 12 cases pending investigation.

In Thursday's report, 14 of the 18 cases were unknown or pending investigation. On Friday, the county determined that eight unknown cases were community transmitted and six unknown cases were via contact with a confirmed case.

There are no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the report.

Friday's new cases were spread almost equally across a few age groups. Of Friday's seven new cases, three were aged 15-24, two were aged 25-44 and two were aged 45-64.

The Health Department's Friday news release reminds the community that it is possible for a person to test negative for COVID-19 and later test positive. It explains that a person can be tested too early in their stage of infection. It also says that someone could still be exposed to COVID-19 after taking a test and receiving a negative result. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying data journalism. Reach me at bs2t6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.