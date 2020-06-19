Boone County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from a daily high of 18 new cases Thursday.
The county now reports 257 total positive cases and 59 active , according to a press release. There are 34 travel-related cases, 135 cases via contact with a confirmed case, 76 community transmitted cases and 12 cases pending investigation.
In Thursday's report, 14 of the 18 cases were unknown or pending investigation. On Friday, the county determined that eight unknown cases were community transmitted and six unknown cases were via contact with a confirmed case.
There are no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the report.
Friday's new cases were spread almost equally across a few age groups. Of Friday's seven new cases, three were aged 15-24, two were aged 25-44 and two were aged 45-64.
The Health Department's Friday news release reminds the community that it is possible for a person to test negative for COVID-19 and later test positive. It explains that a person can be tested too early in their stage of infection. It also says that someone could still be exposed to COVID-19 after taking a test and receiving a negative result.