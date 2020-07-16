Boone County is looking to buy software from Carahsoft Technology that would help it streamline applications for the $21.2 million in federal funding the county received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The software will create an online portal through which governmental agencies, businesses and nonprofit groups can apply for funding.
Through CARES, the federal government distributed money to states to provide relief from the economic hardships posed by the pandemic. The state, in turn, funneled some of the money to counties with only minimal guidance on how they should dole it out.
Boone County commissioners have said municipal governments, school districts, businesses and local nonprofits will be eligible for grants. The online portal will help them decide who gets how much money.
"What we're trying to do is utilize a method that allows us to compare essentially apples to oranges and get an equitable distribution of the funding," Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
The commission is finalizing a contract with Carahsoft, but Thompson said the online portal will likely be up within a month. The county plans to spend a total of $103,493 on the software, implementation and support, according to the Boone County Purchasing Department.
Thompson said the county expects a large response.
"Even from what we've already seen the requests are going to far exceed the amount that was designated for Boone County," she said.
Boone County received its $21.2 million at the beginning of May, according to previous Missourian reporting. In a letter drafted by Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and signed by the other six Columbia City Council members, the city requested about $14.4 million of that money.
Treece said in the letter that doling out the money on a per-capita basis would be the fairest method.