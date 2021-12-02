Boone County recorded a total of 402 daily new COVID-19 cases since Monday, which included numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is an increase from last week’s reported daily new cases, which added up to 232 over five days.
Active cases crossed the 400 mark Nov. 18, and have now increased to 479, according to the county Health Department’s COVID-19 Information Hub. This is the highest recorded active case number in a single week since Sept. 21.
Last week, there were 441 active cases.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reported three additional deaths in the past week, which brought the total death toll in the county to 180. The recent deaths include:
- A person in the 65-69 age group, who died Oct. 4.
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Oct. 12.
- Another person in the 80-plus age group, who died Oct. 14.
With 79 people currently admitted in county hospitals — the highest since Sept. 23 — the overall hospital status has remained yellow for the fifth consecutive week. This means hospitals are operating within standard capacity but are delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
Last week, there were 66 hospitalizations, and 20 of them were county residents. This week, 28 Boone County residents were admitted in the hospitals.
The hospitals also reported having 30 people under intensive care, which is the highest reported number of ICU patients admitted since Sept. 3. There were 13 people on ventilation at the same time, also another high since Oct. 5. Both these numbers are an increase from last week’s reported numbers of 21 and five, respectively.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 dashboard now also shows breakthrough COVID-19 cases, or cases in fully vaccinated people who test positive. According to data released in November, about 30% of the roughly 38,000 cases in the state were breakthrough cases.
Daily vaccination numbers in the county continue to show a steady increase. As of Thursday, 61.2% of the county’s population had received at least one dose, and 53.6% were fully vaccinated.
Last week, 60.4% had received one dose and 53.1% were fully vaccinated.