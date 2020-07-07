The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask ordinance, one commissioner said.
The Columbia City Council passed an amended emergency citywide mask ordinance by a vote of 6-1 on Monday. Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer was the sole vote against the ordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and requires all Columbia residents over the age of 10 to wear masks when around people who are not members of their household. The ordinance was amended to exempt some activities, including when inside a personal vehicle, while eating and drinking in restaurants or bars and when exercising outdoors.
Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said that because the majority of Boone County’s cases are coming from Columbia, the county health department does not see a reason to impose a mask ordinance for the entire county at this time.
“If the data picture changes, we’ll need to look at (that option),” Thompson said. “But now, the data shows where it’s necessary is Columbia.”
With Monday’s 15 new positive COVID-19 cases reported, Boone County now has more than 500 positive cases. Of those positive cases, 166 are active and 345 have been released from isolation, according to county data.
Last week, Boone County reported its highest single-day COVID-19 positive case increase, with an increase of 39 new cases Thursday. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was a startling 15.7% for the week of June 26 to July 2, compared to the rate that remained at or below 1.4% up until June 12, according to previous Missourian reporting.
At Monday’s council meeting, Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said she did not think Columbia should move on to the next stage of its reopening process in light of the increase in new positive cases.
