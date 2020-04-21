John and Amy Drage have long been involved with The Rock Campus Church, John as pastor and Amy as a staff member. In a way, they've served as counselors to college students for roughly 30 years by sharing their lives and listening to congregants’ stories of hardship.
So when John, 53, was diagnosed in February 2019 with terminal glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, it felt natural to start a blog and share the realities of living with the illness.
That sharing impulse has continued for the couple since their COVID-19 diagnosis.
Both have tested — and retested — positive for COVID-19. Yet they feel a powerful sense of peace and want to encourage others to reach out and talk through their pain.
In an April 16 video posted on the blog and later on her Facebook page, Amy, 51, cried as she voiced her frustration of testing positive for COVID-19 for the third time. She was looking forward to going grocery shopping, seeing her daughter and taking a walk with a neighbor, even if it had to be at a distance. Thinking back, she couldn't imagine she would be quarantined for more than a month.
Aware that John was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of his cancer and chemotherapy, the Drages decided to self-isolate before they knew they had the virus. The evening of March 16, though, John started feeling sick.
Three days later, Amy developed a fever and started experiencing pain in her head and throughout her body. She thought she had the flu. When John’s condition continued to worsen throughout that week, Amy surmised that he might have pneumonia.
Looking back, the Drages still aren't sure how they contracted what turned out to be COVID-19. But it might have been on a trip the family took to Florida at the beginning of March, or flying back through St. Louis and Dallas. In the year since the cancer diagnosis, the Drages have made it a priority to go on “dad trips,” family vacations that allow their children to spend quality time with John.
Their son who went on the trip reported symptoms for a few days afterward. But Colorado, where he lives, was not testing for the virus at the time. That was more than a month ago, and he is still unsure whether he ever had COVID-19.
Another possibility is that the Drages were infected during an engagement party they attended on March 14, or a small church service they led the next day. They likely already had it at that point, though, because one other person at the engagement party and two people who were likely at both the party and the service later tested positive.
Boone County’s first case of COVID-19 wasn’t reported until March 17, so the Drages weren't following social distancing guidelines at either event. Amy said they were in close proximity to other people at the party and hugged many of them.
Neither John nor Amy showed symptoms of the virus until the week of March 16. By the time they decided to isolate themselves, it was too late.
One evening, as the Drages were preparing dinner, John sat down at the table.
“He goes, 'I cannot get my food at the table. I can't breathe very well,'” Amy Drage said. “So I asked him to take a breath, and he just took the tiniest breath. And I was like, 'Oh.'”
Until then, the Drages had been reluctant to take John to the emergency room, knowing he ran a high risk of being exposed to the virus and other contagious diseases there. But that night, Amy called John’s oncologist, who advised her to take John to the hospital.
On March 23, John was admitted to University Hospital, where he stayed on the second floor and was not allowed any visitors. Two days later, he called Amy, saying he had been tested for COVID-19 four times, and the fourth test had come back positive.
Doctors also determined that John did indeed have viral pneumonia, which was making it difficult to breathe. His entire focus those two days was fighting for his life.
“I was the one at home, like every hour calling him, 'What's going on now? Are you better? Are you worse?' And he would say, 'I can't tell,'” Amy Drage said. “So for me it was crazy to have him gone, but he appreciated the hospital.”
The biggest challenge at the hospital, John said, was not being able to rest or get a good night’s sleep because of the wires helping monitor his vitals. Still, he felt like he was being taken care of in a “world-class” facility.
He said seeing how badly hospitals in cities like New York and Detroit are faring made him immensely appreciative of his nurses’ vigilance about hygiene and personal protective equipment. Even in pain, John said he “had a great time” making friends with his nurses, who were constantly checking in on him and asking if he needed anything.
“When I see the university doing something really well, it makes me proud because I've lived here for 30 years, and this is my place,” John Drage said. “So I was super proud of our nurses. I think I thanked them a ton of times for being heroes and risking their lives.”
Home is a balm
After John tested positive, his doctor at the hospital said he wanted to keep John there for five more days. The news upset Amy. She didn’t want John, with his serious cancer diagnosis, in the hospital by himself any longer. She called his cancer doctor, sobbing, arguing there wasn’t anything else the physicians at the hospital could do to treat his symptoms that she couldn’t do at home.
John’s doctor agreed and spoke with his physician at the hospital, who ultimately agreed and let John go home.
Meanwhile, Amy and the couple's five other housemates went to get tested on March 25 at the hospital’s drive-thru site. Two of the four Drage children had begun living in their parents’ home to be with their dad as much as possible, including Caleb Drage, 22, and his wife, Renée, 22, who is 16 weeks pregnant.
At the time, the Drages were also renting rooms in their house to three college students. When Amy and Renée tested positive for the virus, the students decided to move out.
Even after his parents learned they had COVID-19, Caleb Drage said he did not consider moving out of their house. Because his wife already contracted it, he felt there was no point.
He was initially worried the virus would affect their unborn child, but Renée Drage showed mild symptoms for only three days. Caleb said he doesn't care if he gets the virus.
“I'm young and healthy, so I'm like, I can deal with this if I get it,” Caleb Drage said. “My fear was with dad getting it, but now that he's kind of stable, he's doing all right.”
Aside from worrying for his father, Caleb said the hardest part of quarantine has been not getting to physically interact with people outside of his family. Before the pandemic, the Drages regularly had friends at their house and helped anyone who came knocking. When his brother jokingly knocked on the front door, Caleb said the Drages laughed about how strange it would have felt to turn him away had he been a neighbor.
Now, the family has dinner together every night, plays cards and watches reruns on TV. They no longer share food, and they use lots of hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray around the house.
Since being let go from his job at Hy-Vee, Caleb has been doing yard work and keeping the house supplied with firewood. His routine consists of “normal weekend things,” except now he does them daily. Friends sometimes come to talk, bringing chairs and sitting 10 feet from the chain link gate that bisects the driveway of their red brick house.
The Rock’s Zoom gatherings have helped fill the gap created by the loss of interaction. Caleb attends them for various church groups every Tuesday and Wednesday, and the family watches church service together online every Sunday.
Amy said calls on Zoom and FaceTime have allowed her and John to help people in their community cope with problems in their lives. The blog, too, has strengthened and expanded their community, allowing them to stay connected with former college students. Neighbors and family members have also shared the blog with their friends, who have in turn reached out to John and Amy.
Although the pandemic has brought a lot of stress and worry, John said believing that he is in the hands of God, not in the grip of cancer or the virus, gives him hope.
Even after testing positive for the virus again April 7 and April 14 and knowing she will likely have to get tested in another two weeks, Amy is also hopeful. Being able to share her thoughts with her community has only bolstered that feeling.
“We've been feeling really supported and loved,” Amy Drage said. “We just want to keep being real and sharing the blessings that we have, as well as the pain that we have.”