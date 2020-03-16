The 13th Circuit Court for Boone County has drastically cut the number of cases it will be hearing for the next 30 days as concerns about COVID-19 have pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend canceling large gatherings.
The decision is in line with what the Missouri Supreme Court recommended Monday morning. The state Supreme Court suspended all in-person proceedings until April 3 and granted presiding judges of circuit and appellate courts the ability to decide what exceptions applied.
Late Monday afternoon, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri announced it was taking similar action and suspending most pending court action until March 29.
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane signed an administrative order Monday afternoon that rescheduled most hearings for the next 30 days.
Some custody hearings, bond hearings, protective custody hearings, emergency guardianship hearings and juvenile detention hearings will go on as scheduled. Criminal cases that can be conducted by video will also be heard as planned.
"I just think we’ve been continuing to balance the health of employees and the public that come in with ensuring that cases are continuing to move," Circuit Court Administrator Mary Epping said.
The decision had been in the works for more than a week as court officials worked with the CDC, state and local health departments and the governor’s office, Epping said.
Steve Scott, a Columbia lawyer who has been in practice for 41 years, found out about the restrictions Monday morning while in court. He said this was the first time in his career that cases had been canceled like this.
"It's gonna mean some hit on our income," he said. "We can keep filing new cases; we just won't get them heard right away."
As of Monday, Missouri had six cases of COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency on Friday, hours after President Trump declared a national state of emergency.
The District Court decision means that no federal grand juries or petit juries will be selected before the end of the month and most court activity will halt. The move "does not affect the Court’s consideration of criminal or civil motions that can be resolved without oral argument," according to a court order signed by Chief Judge Beth Phillips.
The order also said "criminal matters before magistrate judges, such as initial appearances, arraignments, detention hearings and the issuance of warrants, will continue to take place."
Bankruptcy hearings and trials can be held by telephone or continued to a later date at the discretion of the trial judge, the order said.