A variety of steps the city is taking, including a halt to utility shutoffs and a possible order to keep residents at home, were discussed on a virtual COVID-19 business panel hosted Monday by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
“People want to know if we’re going to have to stay home,” Columbia City Manager John Glascock said of the potential for a stay-at-home order. “We are discussing that, we’re in the process of talking about that. What it looks like, I can’t tell you, but it’s in discussion as we speak.”
He gave no indication of the probability or timing of such an announcement if it would occur.
Glascock noted that the city has stopped utility shutoffs for late payers, stopped collection of credit card fees on utility payments to encourage online payment, stopped parking enforcement downtown and allowed loading zones in front of restaurants for more convenient carry-out.
Glascock also said that the city is considering extending business license expiration dates so business owners won’t have to worry about renewing their licenses at this time.
City playgrounds are now closed since they are touch points, but trails are still open, Glascock said. He also encouraged those who decide to go out on the trails to practice social distancing.
“We’re just trying to keep people from gathering, from having parties,” Glascock said about the ordinance of having no more than ten people in a space. “And everybody’s doing the right thing, everybody’s very conscious about doing the right thing and we applaud that from the city.”
Michelle Shikles, public health promotion supervisor at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, provided information on the best practices for business owners to remain safe and productive.
According to Shikles, employers should try to ensure employees are staying home if they are sick and encourage personal protective measures such as hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and social distancing.
Staff should also be encouraged to telework, especially if they are at increased risk for severe illness, which includes people who have chronic illnesses and pregnant women, she said.
“You do not need to close if you have an employee that tests positive for COVID-19,” Shikles said. “We get questions about will you be notified if you have an employee that tests positive for COVID-19. This kind of depends. We may notify you if we need to contact you in order to get the contact information of people they have been in close contact with.”
However, if an employee that tested positive has been in close contact with other employees, they will be asked to quarantine for 14 days, according to Shikles. Employees that tested positive will be informed by their healthcare provider or by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services as to when they may be able to return to work.
If an employee has to be in quarantine due to an outside-work exposure, other employees do not have to quarantine as a result, she said.
While some businesses are dealing with various internal decisions regarding the virus, other businesses may be struggling to stay afloat because of COVID-19.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions about the SBA disaster loan assistance program,” said Mark Christian, director of the MU Small Business Development Center. “What most people are eligible for under the coronavirus are what are called economic injury disaster loans.”
According to Christian, business owners should ask themselves three questions in order to determine whether they’d be eligible for the loans.
“Was I or is this negatively impacted by the coronavirus, would I be able to meet my financial obligations if the virus wouldn’t have happened, and can I get financial assistance somewhere else?” Christian said.
“The purpose of the economic injury disaster loan is to pay current debts,” Christian said. “The purpose of the loan is to replace money that your company or business would make under normal circumstances, if the virus wouldn’t have impacted.”
The loans are open until the Dec. 21 and the cap is set at $2 million, but the Small Business Administration can waive the cap for major employers in the area, he said.
Matt McCormick, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said that more webinars are planned for the future.