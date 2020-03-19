As the search for normalcy and a store that hasn't run out of toilet paper continues, another thing to stress about has come into people's lives: an explosion of public health terms, the understanding of which could be the key to containing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives.
Here's a clarifying guide to the lingo at a time when there's more than enough confusion to go around.
Asymptomatic
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the common symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough and shortness of breath — not everyone shows symptoms to the same degree. When someone does not exhibit symptoms but is still infected, they are referred to as asymptomatic.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that "shedding of potentially infectious virus may occur in persons who have no fever and no signs or only minor signs of infection."
While the CDC so far does not believe the virus spreads easily through asymptomatic transmission, a routine of social distancing and hand-washing prevents transmission of the virus between people, symptomatic or not.
Community spread
Community spread refers to the spread of the virus in an area, "including (to) some who are not sure how or where they became infected," according to the CDC.
While actions taken on the individual level are crucial to preventing community spread, the World Health Organization also lays out measures that can be taken by authorities for the sake of public health, such as school and business closings.
Flattening the curve
The phrase "flattening the curve," as it relates to COVID-19, refers to practicing the guidelines set by the CDC and WHO in order to prevent an overwhelming spike in cases. By limiting acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, hospitals are better able to handle patient numbers. If a spike in cases occurs that exceeds health care capacity, there won't be enough treatment to go around. Preventing this spike and "flattening the curve" helps ensure that those testing positive for the virus are able to receive the care they need.
The CDC's website includes its goals for the guidelines and procedures it intends to implement, including "slowing acceleration of the number of cases in a community, reducing the peak number of cases during the pandemic and related health care demands on hospitals and infrastructure and decreasing overall cases and health effects."
By practicing the CDC's social distancing, quarantining and other protective guidelines, there's a better chance the number of COVID-19 cases will stay within manageable levels for the health care system.
Hand-washing
Although the importance of hand-washing is not seasonal, it becomes critical during a pandemic. Cleansing the hands of germs with a full, 20-second hand-wash with soap stops germs from ending up on the face, where there's a chance for infection. The CDC has 5 simple steps to the ideal hand-wash:
- Wet.
- Lather.
- Scrub.
- Rinse.
- Dry.
When hand-washing is not an option, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Incubation period
The incubation period of a disease is how long it takes for a person to show symptoms of a disease after exposure to it.
A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated that of those infected with COVID-19 who will eventually show symptoms, about 98% will show those symptoms within 11.5 days and most will show symptoms much earlier. This is in line with the CDC's estimate for an incubation period of 2 to 14 days.
Isolation versus quarantine
Isolation is a method of keeping sick people away from healthy people, while quarantine is a method of keeping healthy people who may have been exposed to the virus away from other healthy people to see if they show symptoms.
If your COVID-19 symptoms are manageable, the CDC recommends recovering at home in isolation. Practice home isolation by staying away from others in the house, including pets, and designating a "sick room" if possible.
Isolation means staying home and away from others, even if symptoms are mild. If a visit to a medical professional feels warranted, the CDC asks that you call ahead and avoid using public transportation or ride sharing, where contact with others is heightened.
On the other hand, someone who is not sick can be in quarantine. The purpose of quarantine is to separate one or more people who may have been exposed to infection from those who have not to see if they develop symptoms.
For example, if you just landed at Columbia Regional Airport after a trip to Italy, where the number of COVID-19 cases is high, and aren't showing any symptoms, it's still a good idea to self-quarantine for 14 days and look for any symptoms. Remember: fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If no symptoms appear during the incubation period of 14 days, the CDC does not consider the person to be at risk of infecting others.
Masks
Masks such as disposable surgical masks do not protect healthy people from COVID-19. Rather, masks should only be worn by those who are coughing, sneezing or caring for someone who's sick. This is a point that WHO has emphasized in light of the global mask shortage.
"If you are not ill or looking after someone who is ill then you are wasting a mask," reads the WHO website.
Disposable masks are designed to be used only once and must be discarded properly, though some health care professionals are reusing masks due to shortages. When done with a single-use mask, remove it from the back and throw it away without touching the front part that was covering your face. Wash your hands after handling the mask.
Pandemic
Pandemics, defined as "the worldwide spread of a new disease" by WHO, differ from epidemics or outbreaks in sheer global reach and impact.
"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," the director-general of WHO said in his March 11 announcement of the virus' new label. Before COVID-19, the H1N1 virus known as swine flu was declared a pandemic by WHO, in 2009.
Presumptive positive versus positive
When a person is tested locally for COVID-19 and the result is positive, the case is deemed presumptively positive until the results of the test are confirmed by the CDC in a laboratory. The case is not a confirmed positive until the CDC verifies the results of the local test.
Social distancing
According to the CDC, practicing social distancing means avoiding gatherings and congregate settings, as well as maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.
Congregate settings are locations where close contact with other people is likely. The CDC lists shopping centers, movie theaters and stadiums as examples of congregate settings.
Colleges moving classes online, businesses encouraging employees to telecommute and restaurants limiting service to carry-out and curbside delivery are all partly intended to facilitate social distancing. That's why the lecterns of Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden were spaced 6 feet apart during the recent Democratic presidential primary debate.
Pandemics are stressful, that's no secret. But one of the most important steps you can take to fight COVID-19 is to stay informed.
"Understanding the actual risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful," reads the CDC's website, where you can find more tips on managing the stress.
"Let’s all look out for each other," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "because we need each other."