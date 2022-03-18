As our community and the world mark two years since the pandemic began, journalists from KOMU 8, the Missourian and KBIA have taken a look at how our community has changed and adapted as well as what the future looks like.
Eighteen months after contracting COVID, Sonya Satterwhite still experiences pain, fatigue and other symptoms.
Health experts warn that new variants could surface, but residents are hopeful that a post-pandemic era is around the corner.
MU Health Care doctor looks back on what the health care system has undergone since the pandemic began
"...We're going to deal with the consequences and the unpredictable future, either directly or indirectly, related to COVID," Dr. Mark Wakefie…
Many people view the past two years of the pandemic through its distance. But for two MU researchers, they view it as progress in science.
Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend founded a Facebook group to help people during the pandemic.
Businesses in Columbia are seeing higher profits than ever as the pandemic marks its second year.