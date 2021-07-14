Boone County’s COVID-19 cases have reached levels not seen since January while the state struggles with its vaccination push and the spread of the Delta variant.
69 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the active total cases to 458 people, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
There were 92 people hospitalized, and 31 of those people were in the intensive care unit. Eight people were on ventilators. Only 21 people in Boone County hospitals were residents of the county.
The hospitals are operating in yellow status, delaying non-emergency patient transfers due to either staffing or capacity and delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to save in-patient space.
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Boone County to January levels since the end of June. July 6 was the first time the county returned to over 100 daily cases this summer, with 104 .
Daily cases have not been over 100 since the 131 cases reported Jan. 27.
The five-day average was 36.2 cases Wednesday, but it hit 51.6 cases Saturday. The five-day average number of cases has not been that high since the beginning of February.
For the week of June 28 to July 4, 240 new COVID-19 cases out of the 268 reported were among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. Of the new cases that week, 28 were fully vaccinated.
125 Boone County residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been reinfected, according to the Health Department. None of those people had begun the vaccination process. Reinfections account for about 0.6% of the total COVID-19 infections in Boone County throughout the pandemic.
The Health Department defines COVID-19 reinfections as any person who tested positive previously and again more than 90 days later.
The Health Department issued a health advisory regarding the increasing cases July 7.
The advisory reinforced the precautions which have become familiar throughout the pandemic:
- People should wear a mask in indoor spaces whether they are vaccinated or not. It is also recommended to keep a six-foot distance when around people who you do not know are fully vaccinated.
People should get vaccinated as soon as they can. People should also have conversations with their unvaccinated family members about the importance of doing so.
- People should wash their hands often and for longer than 20 seconds.
Boone County continues to lead the state in both the percent of people having begun the vaccination process and the percent of people having completed it, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.
Despite being vaccinated, the Health Department recommends wearing a mask.
MU asked unvaccinated students to continue wearing masks and social distancing indoors. They also recommended that all students wear masks indoors.
The university will also not ask for vaccination records or proof, though students may volunteer it.
MU had 19 student cases, one faculty case and nine staff cases Wednesday according to MU’s case data.
They will also provide second dose vaccines for students who begin their vaccination process away from the university.
The current increase happened amid an outbreak that began in the southwestern part of the state. The Delta variant and low vaccinated populations mixed to create a spark of cases, crippling hospitals in the area, the Associated Press previously reported.
In Springfield, cases have continued to increase. Mercy Hospital had to open its sixth COVID-19 patient ward, the most it has had to have since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kansas City Star previously reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri is one of the five states with the highest 7-day case rate per 100,000 people.
The outbreak prompted the city of Chicago, which includes O’Hare International Airport, to restrict travel from both Missouri and Arkansas, the Associated Press reported.