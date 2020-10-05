The number of COVID-19 cases has more than tripled in the past two months in southern Boone County.
Although the 65010 zip code that includes Ashland and Englewood still has a relatively low number of cases in comparison with other parts of Boone County, the number of total cases has jumped from 46 to 154 since Aug. 1, an increase of 108 cases over two months.
That increase makes up approximately two-thirds of the total cases in that zip code, said Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There were 19 active cases Monday in the 65010 zip code, which does not have an ordinance requiring the wearing of masks because it is outside Columbia’s city limits.
MU Health reported having 26 positive inpatients and 29 pending inpatients. ”Pending inpatient” refers to a person in the hospital with a suspected case of COVID-19 or who was tested as a precaution but whose tests results are not yet available.
Boone Hospital Center reported 24 inpatients with COVID-19 in an email from Madison Loethen, digital marketing and communications consultant for the hospital.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital has eight veterans with COVID-19, according to an email from Jeff Hoelscher, public relations officer for the hospital.
There were 63 active student cases at MU, comprising 0.2% of the student body. Last week, the MU Faculty Council discussed the need to add more data to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, such as the number of students who have tested positive and live in on-campus housing.
MU data indicated there were 24 active faculty and staff cases. Last week, an MU Health Care employee died because of complications from COVID-19. This was the health system’s first employee death and is reflected in MU's faculty and staff case numbers.
According to the Health Department’s COVID-19 Information Hub dashboard, there were 294 active cases in Boone County on Monday of the 4,934 total cases the county has seen throughout the pandemic. There are 1,256 contacts in quarantine, and 4,628 people have been released from isolation.
There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in Boone County since the three deaths reported at the end of September. In total, 12 people have died in the county over the course of the pandemic.
The positivity rate in Boone County has stayed approximately the same at 10.4%, down slightly from the 11% reported last week. The 65201 zip code is still the hotspot of the county with 2,374 total cases.
The state of Missouri’s positivity rate hit an all-time high of 14.5% Friday.
Health Department Director Stephanie Browning has extended the current health order for Boone County until Oct. 20. On Monday, the City Council ratified the extension of the order that requires social distancing of groups of no more than 10 people at bars and restaurants, which must close by 10:30 p.m. if serving alcohol.