Five additional deaths were reported by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services this week, bringing the total COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 186.
Case numbers continued to rise as well, with 616 reported active cases as of Thursday evening. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s start to 28,136.
The five recent deaths include:
- A person in the 75-79 age group, who died Dec. 7.
- A person in the 60-64 age group, who died Dec. 13.
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Dec. 15.
- Another person in the 80-plus age group, who died Dec. 17.
- A person in the 50-54 age group, who died Dec. 17.
These deaths come after last week being the first without reported deaths since October.
Active cases continued their upward trend, with 673 total active reported cases on Monday. It was the first day since mid-September to have over 650 active cases in Boone County. That number decreased the following day, and remained in the high 500s for the rest of the week, until Thursday when the numbers went up to 616 active cases.
Thursday recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of new cases this week to 356. That is down slightly from last week’s 398 new cases.
Hospitalization numbers have remained in the high 90 and low 100 numbers throughout the month, the highest numbers of patients since September.
There are currently 95 people hospitalized in Boone County with COVID-19. Of those patients, 13 are Boone County residents. Twenty-eight patients are under intensive care, and 13 are on hospital ventilators.
The overall hospital status in the county has remained in yellow, meaning all hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
This week rounds out two months of continuous yellow status. The last day county hospitals were in green status was Oct. 25.
Daily vaccination numbers continued their steady climb this week. 55.5% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated as of this week, and 63% have received at least one dose, up from 55.1% and 62.5% last week respectively.