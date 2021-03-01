Boone County’s number of COVID-19 cases continued its downward trend this week. According to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub, there were 92 active cases in the county as of Monday, down significantly from last Monday’s 150 cases.
The county reported nine new positive cases Monday, according to a tweet sent by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The five-day positive case average was 13 on Monday, lower than last week’s 25.
There have been 79 total COVID-19 deaths in Boone County. This included four deaths last week.
MU Health Care reported higher numbers than it did last week. The system had nine COVID-positive inpatients Monday night, compared with last Monday’s four. There were 50 admitted patients awaiting their test results.
At MU, seven students and four staff members had active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There were six inpatient veterans at Truman Veterans’ hospital.
Hospitals in Boone County were at a green status Monday. This means they were operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers from referring hospitals.
There were 22 total inpatients with COVID-19 in the county’s hospitals, seven of them residents. Eight of those people were in the ICU and four were on ventilators at that time.
Due to the decrease in cases, Health Department Director Stephanie Browning modified the city’s health order Monday to go into effect at noon Thursday, loosening many previous restrictions on bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues and limiting gatherings to 50 people instead of the previous 20.