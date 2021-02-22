COVID-19 case numbers continued to trend downward this week in Boone County.
There were 150 active cases of COVID-19 in the county Monday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. This included 13 new positive tests Monday.
Total active cases were down from last week’s 174, and the daily cases were lower than they had been the five days before, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. The five-day average Monday was 25, and the positivity rate was 17.6% for Feb. 12-18.
A total of 75 people have died in Boone County, with the most recent death recorded last Thursday.
Hospitals in the county are operating at a green status, meaning they are operating within their licensed bed capacity and accepting patients from referring hospitals. A total of 38 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county Monday, nine of whom are Boone County residents. Seven of those people were on ventilators.
MU reported nine active student cases and six active staff cases Monday. Student cases have been steadily declining since late January.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital reported nine COVID-19 patients Monday, which was one less than last week’s number. The hospital expects to vaccinate its 10,000th patient in the next few days, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said, which will make up about a quarter of the population it serves.
MU Health Care reported 13 positive inpatients Monday, with 36 tests pending.