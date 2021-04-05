COVID-19 cases continued to decrease Monday as vaccinations increased around Boone County.
Boone County reported 15 new active COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, making the county’s total 46 active cases.
Active cases have decreased since last Monday, when the county reported 60 active cases, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
Deaths in Boone County from COVID-19 remained at 85 people. No new deaths have been reported since March 25.
Hospitals in Boone County are operating in green status, meaning they are operating with normal procedures and bed capacities.
MU Health Care had six positive inpatients Monday, with 40 tests pending.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had only one positive inpatient.
With students returning from spring break this week, MU had eight active student cases Monday, with no faculty or staff cases.
Cases in Boone County have continued to fall, with the five-day average remaining below 10 the past five days. The average was nine on Monday. The county has not reported averages below nine since last June.
Vaccinations in Boone County have been on the rise. Phase 3, which includes all adults, is set to begin Friday. Approximately 33% of people in Boone County have begun the vaccination process, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.