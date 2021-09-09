Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 405 new cases since last Thursday's weekly COVID-19 update.
The statistics showed the active case count stood at 627 as of Thursday evening, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 Information Hub.
County vaccination rates continued to increase incrementally. Around 56.5% of the population had received at least one dose compared to 56.2% last Thursday. At the same time, 50.5% of individuals had been fully vaccinated by Thursday evening, compared to 50% last week.
In the last seven days, the Health Department also reported the deaths of five residents from COVID-19:
- an individual in the 80-plus age group, who died on Sept. 1.
- another individual in the 80-plus age group, who died on Aug. 25.
- an individual in the 50-54 age group, who died on Aug. 23.
- an individual in the 60-64 age group, who died on Aug. 20.
- an individual in the 30-34 age group, who died on Sept. 2.
There were a total of 105 hospitalizations as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and 19 of them were Boone County citizens.
Critical patients on ventilation and receiving intensive care have seen a slight decrease compared to last week, as reported by the Health Department. There were 25 patients who were in need of intensive care and eight patients who required ventilator support Thursday. Last Thursday, these numbers were 37 and 14, respectfully.
The hospital status remained yellow, meaning hospitals are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.