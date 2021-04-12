Boone County COVID-19 cases have increased in the last week after a period of decreasing case numbers.
Boone County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon. The total number of active cases Monday was 111.
Active cases have more than doubled since last Monday, which had 46 active cases, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
Deaths in Boone County from COVID-19 remained at 85 on Monday, with the last death reported March 25.
Hospitals in Boone County were operating in green status Monday, meaning they were within regular bed capacity, taking patient transfers and having no procedure delays.
MU Health Care had three positive inpatients and 43 inpatients with pending COVID-19 tests. Truman Veteran’s Hospital had one positive inpatient.
MU has had an increase in student cases, as well. There were 35 student cases Monday, up from last Monday’s eight cases, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. There were no faculty or staff cases Monday.
Boone County cases have begun trending upward, with the five-day average of new cases reaching 14, up from 11 last Monday.
The COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom was detected for the first time in Boone County Thursday. Health officials said at the time they are confident the current vaccine will be a good defense against the strain.
The vaccination push continues in Missouri, where anyone 16 and older can sign up to be vaccinated as part of Phase 3. As of Monday, 38.2% of people in Boone County had begun their vaccination process, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. Boone County leads counties in Missouri for the percent of the population that has begun vaccination.