COVID-19 cases dropped this week in Boone County compared to last week.
Active cases in the county have dropped by 15 since last Monday, from 111 to 96. Boone County reported 15 new cases Monday, keeping with the trend of about 10 to 20 new cases a day.
Deaths were at 85 in the county. This number hasn't changed since March 25.
Boone County remains first among Missouri counties in the percentage of its population that have begun the vaccination process, with 42.4% Monday, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. Boone County is also third in percentage of the population that has completed the vaccination process, with 26.4%.
The vaccination process hit a hiccup last week when Missouri halted use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice after six rare cases of blood clotting caused the CDC and FDA to review data.
Boone County hospitals were operating under the green status Monday, meaning they are taking regular appointments and procedures, operating at normal bed capacity and taking patient transfers.
In the county hospitals, there were five people with COVID-19, four of them Boone County residents. One person was in the ICU with COVID-19, and one was on a ventilator.
MU Health Care reported three COVID-19 positive in-patients with 24 awaiting test results.
Truman Veteran’s Hospital was down to zero in-patients with COVID-19 Monday.
MU student cases of COVID-19 were down from last week's 35, with MU reporting 17 on Monday. There were two cases among staff and none among faculty.