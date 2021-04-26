COVID-19 cases remained near 100 on Monday for the third week in a row. Meanwhile, the city of Columbia is continuing its vaccination push, opening more clinics this week.
Active cases in Boone County increased by 10 since last Monday, from 96 to 106, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. This included 13 new cases Monday.
The COVID-19 Information Hub was not updated Monday because it was "experiencing technical difficulties," according to a tweet from the Health Department.
The Health Department reported a new death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county to 86. The death occurred Feb. 14, and the person was in the 65 to 69 age group, according to a tweet from the Health Department. This was the first death reported since March 25.
Boone County continued to lead Missouri in initial vaccinations Monday, with 43.3% of its population having begun the process, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. The county was third in Missouri for the percent of people who have completed vaccination, with 29.2%.
MU Health has vaccine appointments open Saturday for any Missouri residents 16 years or older, according to a news release. Appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. Second-dose appointments will take place May 22, 21 days after the initial doses. Appointments can be scheduled on the MU Health Care website.
The Health Department will have walk-in vaccine clinics this week in Ashland, Centralia and Sturgeon, according to a news release. The clinics will take place:
- From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centralia Intermediate School,
- From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland,
- From 3 to 6 p.m. May 4 at Sturgeon Youth Center.
Second doses will be given 21 days later at the same times and locations as the initial appointments. The vaccine distributed will be Pfizer, which is available to anyone 16 and older.
Parental consent forms are required for 16- and 17-year-olds receiving the vaccine at all clinics.
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine was recommended to be resumed for use around the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. It had previously been halted due to rare blood-clotting issues. The CDC report warned that the blood clots only occurred in women younger than 50 and advised caution, but it decided the benefits outweigh the small risk.
Hospitals in Boone County were last reported in green status, which means they are operating normally with no procedure postponements, no bed capacity issues and regular patient transfers.
There were nine people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, but only one person was a Boone County resident. Four of those people were in intensive care, and one was on a ventilator.
MU Health had three positive inpatients and 71 inpatients pending with tests Monday.
MU reported 14 active student cases and two staff cases as of Monday evening, according to the MU dashboard. Student cases decreased from last Monday, when MU reported 17. Staff cases increased from zero.