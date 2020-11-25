Two more Boone County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported in a tweet Wednesday morning.

One of those who died was in the 75-79 age range, while the other was older than 80.

The deaths bring the total number of Boone County residents who have died from the coronavirus to 26.

As of Tuesday evening, there had been a total of 9,611 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those, 929 remained active. Twenty-seven county residents were hospitalized.

