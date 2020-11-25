Two more Boone County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported in a tweet Wednesday morning.
We are sad to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 75-79 and an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 25, 2020
One of those who died was in the 75-79 age range, while the other was older than 80.
The deaths bring the total number of Boone County residents who have died from the coronavirus to 26.
As of Tuesday evening, there had been a total of 9,611 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those, 929 remained active. Twenty-seven county residents were hospitalized.