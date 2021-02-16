One person died from COVID-19 in Boone County Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

The person was in the 10-19 age group.

This brought Boone County's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 74.

There were 14 people hospitalized in Boone County due to COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the county's information hub. 

Thirty people tested positive Tuesday, which is significantly more than the previous few days' numbers: Seven people tested positive Monday, and 13 tested positive Sunday.

The county's hospitals were at a green status Tuesday, meaning they are operating within their licensed bed capacities and are accepting patient transfers.

A total of 13 positive patients were in the county's intensive care units.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sara Sammons is a General Assignment reporter at the Missourian. She can be reached at sfsmwm@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you