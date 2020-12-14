Deaths in mid-Missouri due to COVID-19 have increased in recent months as the infection rate has risen, hitting older people especially hard.
Over the course of the pandemic, which began in March, 38 people have died in Boone County because of the virus. Half of those have been in November and December alone.
“I think that we’re seeing more cases among elderly people,” said Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. “And I think some of (the cases we’re seeing) are more severe.”
The nation reached the 300,000-deaths mark from COVID-19-related causes Monday, the same day the Health Department announced three more deaths locally.
This is in step with national trends of deaths increasing on an exponential scale.
In Missouri, 83 people have died from COVID-19 complications in the past seven days, and 4,514 people have died in the state over the course of the pandemic.
The past few weeks have seen some of the deadliest days from a single cause in U.S. history – rivaled only by wars, disasters and acts of terror.
This new, grim milestone comes the same week as the first shipments of vaccine will reach U.S. health professionals and people in long-term care facilities.
“It’s a glimmer of light in a still very long tunnel,” Clardy said of the vaccine.
Clardy expressed a measured view about the time it will take for the vaccine to have an impact in Boone County, but he’s happy it’s here.
“As soon as we can get health care workers with two doses, that should alleviate some of the pressure on the health care system,” Clardy said, “which is great.”