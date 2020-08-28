COVID-19 directive deals a blow to businesses

Columbia bars and restaurants are sure to feel the impact of health orders issued Friday that require them to stop serving beer, wine and liquor at 9 p.m. and to close by 10 p.m.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning issued the orders Friday morning, and they took effect at noon. In addition to forcing the early closings, the new rules restrict gatherings to no more than 20 people unless the host of any larger event has filed a plan with the Health Department for review and approval.
Browning said she did not have time to consult with the owners of bars and restaurants about the latest orders, which are scheduled to remain in effect through midnight Sept. 17.
"I'm certain they're worried about the economic impact of this," she said at a Friday morning briefing. "We all are."
Almost as soon as the orders went public, The Penguin Piano Bar and Nightclub downtown announced it would close permanently.
"Until today there was a glimmer of hope for us," a post on the business' Facebook and Instagram pages read. "We had been holding out hope that we would be allowed to reopen but today’s new city order has effectively put the nail in our coffin."
“We in the service industry have been asked to sacrifice our livelihoods and everything we have worked our entire lives to build so that your life may be spared," it continued. "We are answering that call today by announcing the permanent closure of The Penguin.”
Browning issued the orders in response to a sharp spike in the number of positive coronavirus tests in recent days. She cited a 44.6% positivity rate over the past week, which she called "evidence of widespread community transmission."
The spike coincides with the return of thousands of students to the MU campus. A large percentage of the recent cases have been among people ages 18 to 22. Browning said many young people are failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to comply with the city's mask ordinance, especially late at night.
Some students said the order was necessary.
"I think it was the better move, just because there were already coronavirus cases when school started," said Taulant Canhasi, who studies civil engineering. "So obviously they are just gonna go up."
Canhasi added that the new rules won't change his plans. "I am not even thinking about those bars anymore," he said.
Jaylon Williamson, a sports management marketing student, said students will just have to accept the new rules.
"Honestly, it's a little bit devastating to hear," he said, "but is also a new opportunity to save money, you know?"
He acknowledged the hit on the businesses. "You have to make money somewhere," he said, "and I don't know how they are going to do that."
Michael Honaker is the manager of the International Tap House on Ninth Street, directly across the street from the MU campus and near several student apartment buildings. He said that while he understands the Health Department had to take extra steps, “it is unfortunate that bars and restaurants are affected.”
The health order will affect some bars and restaurants more than others, depending on seating capacity and current hours. Those that do not serve alcohol are unaffected.
Some businesses, including CJ’s and Tropical Liqueurs, said they had already shifted their hours to close no later than 9 p.m.
Flyover co-owner and executive chef Adam Wells-Morgan said his restaurant already closes at 9 p.m., too. He also has a smaller building, so he isn't anticipating a huge impact. He knows others will feel the pain, though.
“I really hope that it doesn’t affect people too much, but I know officials are in a tough place, ” Wells-Morgan said.
Wells-Morgan believes the onus is really on customers to help restaurants affected by COVID-19 directives. They can buy more takeout and choose small businesses over chains, he said.
“I wish there was more to help restaurants and bars because we are the ones really affected by these ordinances,” Wells-Morgan said.
Browning on Friday morning said she is "imploring all segments of the community" to combat the virus. Restaurants, she said, can emphasize curbside delivery and takeout, and customers can choose those options more often. When they do go out, they need to do more social distancing and comply with the mask mandate.
Representatives of Harpo’s, Silverball, Billiards on Broadway, Shiloh Bar & Grill, Campus Bar & Grill and Deuce Pub & Pit declined to comment.