Love Coffee, which had reported a need for financial help, received a $10,000 donation Wednesday from the Veterans United Foundation
According to a news release by Veterans United, a national mortgage company headquartered in Columbia, the check had been requested to buy new equipment, such as mixers and ovens, so that the coffeeshop could increase its production.
Aside from making sales at its own location and online, the coffee bar was also selling its baked goods at one HyVee location. The new equipment will increase production and help accommodate wholesale production to sell at the other two supermarket locations in Columbia.
The company had posted on its Facebook page last week that it didn’t meet the qualifications for the Payroll Protection Program to help keep workers on the payroll.
The program was created by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help small companies financially struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the next day, Love Coffee posted again, thanking everyone from the community who had supported by buying goods at its Business Loop location or online, and through donations on its website.
Love Coffee opened earlier this year and is dedicated to supporting people with disabilities in finding work.