An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo has revived questions about contact with pets and livestock. Scientists familiar with human-animal disease transmission, though, don’t see much cause for concern.
A handful of animal COVID-19 cases have been reported: two dogs, two cats and now the Bronx Zoo’s tiger.
Dr. John Middleton, a professor in MU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said available information suggests some animal species, including cats, bats and ferrets, can become infected. But there is still a lot to learn about the virus, making it difficult to say how and which animals are susceptible, Middleton said.
“Studies have shown that cats have an ACE receptor (a site that allows the virus to bind to and enter cells in humans) that make them susceptible to the virus,” Middleton said. “Other studies have demonstrated that animals like pigs don’t seem to be able to contract the virus.”
As in humans, animals are affected by the virus with varying degrees of severity, Middleton said.
A cat in Hong Kong, one of the earliest animal cases, tested positive for the virus but exhibited no clinical signs of the disease, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The infected tiger, however, has exhibited respiratory signs.
“We are still learning about how the virus operates in humans and know even less about how it effects animals,” Middleton said.
Dr. Leah Cohn, another professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, said that those who have COVID-19 should try to minimize contact with their pets and call a veterinarian if their pet has a severe cough, lethargy or diarrhea.
“The likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus to your pet is very low,” Cohn said, “but washing your hands before and after playing with your pet is still a good idea.”
The low likelihood is supported by observations so far. For the more than 2 million reported cases of the virus in humans, there have been only a few reported cases in animals.
Likely factors in the low rate of inter-species transmission are the low number of animals who seem to be “competent hosts” for the virus, characteristics of the virus and its host specificity and the difference between human-animal contact and human-human contact, Middleton said.
There have been no reported cases of animal to human transmission of the virus, Middleton said. The origin of the outbreak is potentially linked to a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan, China, but what intermediary host the virus used to make the leap to humans is still uncertain.
But for now, even in light of the low risk associated with animal contraction, Middleton recommends that pet owners who suspect that they may have COVID-19 still act with an abundance of caution.
“And whether or not you’re worried about your animal’s exposure, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands,” Middleton said, “thoroughly and often.”